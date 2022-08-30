From London to Cape Town: Summer study abroad makes a comeback

BY CLARA KINKEN

Managing News Editor

After a two-year hiatus, the university’s study abroad programs were back in full swing this summer. Eight trips ranging from the British Isles to Subsaharan Africa to Australia brought university students to nearly every continent, according to the program list on the university’s Center for Global Programs and Services’ website.

William Deering, a professor in the visual communications program of the Department of Art & Design, returned July 10 from London, where he led a group of 14 students in a five-week program. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the London visual communications program, revived following two summers off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During their time in London, students from the department engaged in 46 activities across disciplines, giving them firsthand professional experience in their field of study. This exposure, paired with the international nature of the trip, solidifies the value of students’ experiences in London, according to Deering.

“We not only have an educational program, but we have a learning experience for them internationally,” Deering said. “Because they grow, they grow up. And basically they said it’s probably one of the most lasting things they’ll do in their college careers.”

Emma Liss, a senior visual communications major, joined Deering in London this summer and echoed his enthusiasm for the field-specific trip.

“Studying abroad in London is probably one of the best experiences that a student in my program can have,” Liss stated in an email. “Attending multiple design studio visits, listening to many famous guest speakers, and experiencing many different cultures in one of the top ranking design cities in the world – I’d have to say that I would regret not applying to an opportunity as amazing as this one.”

Beyond London, other discipline-specific programs brought hands-on educational opportunities to university students abroad this summer.

Members of the university’s Engineering Without Borders (EWB) chapter returned to Malawi for ten days in the beginning of August following two years of remote service work.

EWB has been active on the university’s campus for almost 10 years now, supporting projects building wells in Malawi with a New Jersey-based non-profit partner organization, Villages In Partnership.

Carley Williamson, a senior mechanical engineering major and project manager for EWB, acknowledged the challenges COVID-19 posed to EWB’s ongoing projects, starting in the summer of 2020.

“COVID had put us in a tough spot,” Williamson said. “Our [original] plan was to return to Malawi to drill two new bore holes in the communities. Because of COVID we weren’t able to do that.”

After losing one summer for project advancement to the pandemic, Williamson along with her three fellow project managers and EWB’s general members, spent the summer of 2021 organizing a remote rehabilitation project on pre-existing wells in the communities with whom they have established relationships.

EWB coordinated the rehabilitation with a local contractor in Malawi, struggling at times with the geographical distance and time difference, but ultimately succeeding in improving the water quality in local Malawian communities.

“It was something we had never done before and it was something that was very, very new on an EWB level as a whole, but it was a successful project,” Williamson said. “It was very well received by the communities and we are very proud of the work that we did. It was an overall huge success but it was very very logistically difficult to pull off.”

Hannah Bockius, a senior biomedical engineering and global studies double major, echoed her fellow EWB project manager’s satisfaction with the success of last summer’s remote project.

“We were both super happy that everyone was so receptive, but we were surprised too,” Bockius said.

Following the success of their remote project, EWB’s members returned to Malawi’s Zomba district this summer to continue their work.

“This [was] our most ambitious trip to date,” Williamson said. “We tested 16 water sources, and usually we only look at two to four wells. We were also scouting out new locations to drill next year. So we packed a lot into this trip and [it’s] a really big year for our organization.”

Both Williamson and Bockius reflected positively on the trip, the first time each of them has gone to Malawi after becoming involved with EWB in 2019, their freshman year.

“We’ve had such a close relationship with [these communities] the past three years working remotely,” Williamson said. “I’ve known that, but I kind of lost track of the importance of last year’s remote project with all the logistics. It’s so hard to do a remote project, it was very long … and our first day in the communities when they told us how well received that project was, how great it was doing and how the conditions of the wells had greatly improved, it made me so happy and it made all those years of work really worth it.”

In addition to joining Williamson and four other EWB student members in Malawi, Bockius also spent a week in Cape Town, South Africa with other students from the university, gathering ideas for her senior design project.

Students accompanied University of Delaware biomedical engineering professor Julie Karand on the short trip, examining challenges to South Africa’s public healthcare system in tandem with the University of Cape Town.

“The sad part is that, especially due to the lingering effects of apartheid, most people are in the public system,” Bockius said, after describing the technologically-advanced and cutting-edge private healthcare system in South Africa. “The public system is free, but it is extremely overburdened and they don’t have the resources they need, they don’t have the staff they need [and] they don’t have the funding they need.”

Bockius will be taking information gathered from her time in South Africa this summer to develop her senior design project, which will focus on increasing the accessibility and efficiency of oxygen tanks in the country’s public healthcare system.

“We got to see that there are small ways that biomedical engineers can create something that can reduce [a] problem or can just lighten a burden on one doctor in one way,” Bockius said. “We have a lot of different project ideas that we’re generating.”

Following two consecutive summers off, the ease with which reimplementation was achieved for each study abroad program varied according to its unique history, leadership and organizational structure.

Deering has led 32 study abroad programs over the course of his time at the university, coordinating summers in London and a fashion-centered winter session in Paris. He credits the continued success of the London program following a two year pause to his well maintained network of friends in London and the professionalism of the university’s study abroad office, as he said he had no difficulty getting the program back up and running.

“The University of Delaware study abroad program is so efficient and so professional it makes my life easy,” Deering said, “I would not do these [trips] if I did not have support or help at the level for which global studies gives us.”

In contrast to Deering’s program, EWB’s trip to Malawi is entirely student planned.

“It really is all on our team,” Williamson said, “we plan the entire trip and we really rely on our faculty mentors and our other partners and the national organization if we have questions, we’ll ask them, but our flights, our schedules, the premise of the trip, we plan as a student team.”

Bockius underlined how, without many members with prior experience in Malawi, there was a learning curve involved in the planning process.

“We only had one student who had been in-country before and she had already graduated and was tagging along because we knew she knew what she was doing,” Bockius said. “But for the other six of us it was all new, so some things like SIM cards, how much money we needed, etcetera, we said ‘we’re just going to try it out and see how it goes.’ We definitely learned a lot through planning.”

Across disciplines and locations, participants of the university’s summer programs described their time abroad as pivotal life experiences which have shaped their worldviews.

“It showed me how many issues there are in the world and how messy they are, but also not to get discouraged,” Bockius said. “There are ways to improve the quality of life for one person … I think it’s given me a bigger picture perspective of development as a whole.”

Liss also commented on the impact her time in London had on her, praising the experience she gained.

“London has positively affected the rest of my life and career,” Liss stated. “I have been exposed to so many different cultures, perspectives, agencies, amazing people … the memories that I have been lucky enough to make on this trip is something I truly wish everyone can experience once in their lifetime.”

After a successful summer abroad, many program leads have their sights on 2023. Deering expressed hope that the visual communications programs’ dwindling numbers will not prevent another five weeks in London in the coming year, and Williamson indicated that planning the next steps in Malawi is already underway at EWB.

“It was a very rewarding trip and we hope to go back next year,” Williamson said. “We’re already planning what we’re going to do, and maybe a few familiar faces will return to the community.”