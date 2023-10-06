Friday, October 6, 2023

Gore Hall temporarily evacuated Friday afternoon

Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW

BY JORDANNA GARLAND
Managing Arts and Culture Editor




BY MACAYLA COOK
Staff Reporter




Gore Hall was temporarily evacuated Friday afternoon after an incident in the P.O.D. Express. Students gathered outside of the building, while firefighters and police officers reported to the scene. After evacuation, caution tape blocked off access to the P.O.D. Express. 

The university told The Review that an investigation determined there was not a fire present. 

Joseph Doherty, a junior engineering student, was in Gore Hall taking an exam when students and faculty were notified to evacuate.

“We just heard it on the loudspeaker,” Doherty said. “There was a fire burning scene being investigated and they told us we had to leave the building.” 

A university spokesman released a statement to The Review. 

“The refrigeration unit has a pan to collect and evaporate water condensation,” the statement read. “Soda residue had made its way into the pan, and the heating of the pan caused an unexpected smell as the soda evaporated.”

A UD Alert was sent out just after 12:30 p.m asking for all in Gore Hall to evacuate immediately. The alert stated there was a report of a “fire incident” and to avoid Delaware Avenue, South College Avenue and other surrounding roads.

Just before 1 p.m., a UD Alert gave the all clear, and students and faculty began to file back into classrooms.

The P.O.D. Express remained closed Friday afternoon, with caution tape removed and the doors locked.

In March 2022, there was a fire in the electrical room of Gore Hall, causing an elevator to fill with smoke. As a result, students voiced accessibility concerns.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

