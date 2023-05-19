Graduate students reveal devastating off-campus living situations

BY RISHA INAGANTI

With the school year coming to an end, many students are beginning to pack up and get ready for the move into their new home, which may have been leased to them as early as September of last year. The search for off-campus housing is always highly competitive, with students rushing to fill out applications before someone else does.

Due to a combination of high costs and newfound independence, what is already a struggle for undergraduate students becomes significantly harder upon beginning graduate school.

According to Vice President for Student Life, José-Luis Riera, graduate housing struggles are a national issue, with universities across the nation attempting to tackle the battle of finding more graduate housing options.

“Most developers price their homes towards parents of traditionally-aged undergrad students, who tend to pay for housing for them,” Riera said. “This really puts grad students out of the market and pushes them farther away.”

Riera mentioned that when he first began working at the university in 2010, it was uncommon to see students living in Elkton, Maryland. According to him, that’s now a norm for those in the university’s graduate program.

Elkton is only about 10 miles away from Main Campus, making for a significantly shorter commute than some university graduate students make every day. One such student is Elise, who drives 45 miles to campus on weekdays.

For privacy and safety reasons, Elise asked that her full name remain anonymous.

Elise did not always live this far away. She originally started graduate school renting half of a duplex just off of North Campus, where she lived with her husband and her two children. Her living situation quickly turned sour when the air conditioning stopped working during the first night at the house.

Although she tried to give the landlord the benefit of the doubt, the issues kept persisting, and on the second night, Elise killed a mouse in the home. Rodents continued to appear, chewing through the food, the furniture and even her children’s toys.

Despite being asked, the landlord never did anything to help alleviate the situation. Matters got worse as the family was exposed to secondhand smoke from the landlord, who lived in the other half of the duplex. Shortly after, the smell of smoke mixed with the smell of the landlord, who tended to smell like urine and fecal matter, according to Elise.

“It got to the point where it was just so unhealthy for us to be living there,” Elise said. “So we tried to break the lease, and obviously he wasn’t a fan of that.”

Elise’s landlord threatened to take them to court if they did not pay rent for the rest of the year, but he eventually backed out when he realized how much evidence Elise had compiled against him.

Since moving out, Elise has been living with her mother in her childhood bedroom, along with her husband and children. Despite being significantly farther from campus, she expressed how much happier they are to be living in a clean and healthy space.

Although Elise managed to get away from her landlord, not every graduate student has been as successful. Solbee Kim, a first-year Ph.D. student in public policy and administration, and Hojung Lee, a third-year Ph.D. student in education and social policy, have been in a legal battle with their landlord since the beginning of the semester.

Their story started when the landlord began to lock and control their heater, keeping the house close to 60 degrees during the coldest parts of winter.

Lee explained how the problems continued as the all-female group of international students began to find cameras hidden inside the house that were recording video and audio of their private conversations without their knowledge.

“Our landlord told us the cameras would be outside and video only, you know, like normal security cameras,” Lee said. “A couple days later I found one inside my bedroom and another in the living room. That’s when we realized he had been recording us and our conversations.”

Lee provided text conversations between the tenants and the landlord, which revealed that the landlord began spying on the group in other ways as well, by digging through their trash and commenting on how many feminine products they were using.

“It’s a house full of only girls, obviously we’re going to use feminine products,” Kim said. “But why was he even looking in the trash? Why would he comment on the products we used? His attitude is incredibly sexually inappropriate and scary.”

After these three occurrences and numerous more troubling events took place, the girls decided to break the lease. Similar to Elise’s situation, their landlord demanded they pay the rest of their rent. When they refused, he followed through on the threat to take them to court.

“What’s crazy is [the landlord] was doing all these damaging things to us, and we found out he doesn’t even have a proper rental license,” Kim said. “He did all of this with no legal basis.”

Although Riera and Jim Tweedy, the director of residence life and housing, both expressed the same desire to help graduate students who may be struggling, many of these students, such as Kim and Lee, are hesitant to reach out for help, since some landlords threaten to call their university department and diminish their reputation and name.

“Even though we can’t control how landlords prioritize and who landlords prioritize, we are really working to ensure graduate students find adequate housing in the future,” Tweedy said.

According to Tweedy, the university has been working to guarantee housing for all first-year students in graduate programs and is currently in talks with a private developer to create a space where a sizable number of graduate students can live.

“We’re excited to be able to offer some relief for upcoming graduate students, but we know that we have a lot of work to do in order to attend to the longer term needs of our graduate students, and we are committed to doing so,” Tweedy said.