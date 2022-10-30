BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Opinion Columnist

Halloween is the best time of year. It is a time for people to channel their silliness, to show the world how irresistible they are or to hard launch their relationship. However, it’s also a good time of year to intimidate men at parties so severely that they never hit on you again. If that isn’t the college dream, then I don’t know what is.

While there is no right or wrong way to celebrate Halloween, there is a right way to repel men. As someone who despises the male gaze and has no shame in wearing a Teletubby costume to a party, I am extremely qualified to speak on this subject.

Deterring the male gaze is a tricky but worthwhile art to master. Consider this article your art class and I, your art teacher.

Here are the best Halloween costumes to deter the male gaze:

A foot. If a man hits on you while you are dressed up as a foot, you can expose him for having a foot fetish. Minion. On second thought, any “Despicable Me” character is a viable option. Not only are they hilarious, but if someone finds you attractive in that costume then it’s an undeniable red flag. E.T. This is self-explanatory. If you do not think it is self-explanatory, I suggest that you do some self-reflection. Bowling pin. Being attracted to objects is another huge red flag. Paper bag. If a male cannot look at you then it is physically impossible for you to receive his gaze. This plan is foolproof as long as you don’t care about being able to see your surroundings. If you are in a room full of men, there’s probably not much to see anyway. Big blow-up dinosaur or a sumo wrestler. These costumes assert dominance and swag while making you literally untouchable and invisible to the male gaze. They are win-win costumes. They are roomie as well so you can avoid the sweatiness of a frat basement. You could probably fit a fan inside of the costume if you really wanted to. Chewbacca. Especially if you do the Chewbacca scream. Nobody will approach you because they will be busy shaking in their boots.

As someone who had previous experience with accidentally making men fall in love with them, I can also tell you what men love, and therefore which costumes to avoid:

Whole milk. Men love that for some unfathomable reason. I saw a guy chugging a whole carton at the gym once. He could not get enough. Disgusting! Creatine. Men crave creatine so intensely that it is slightly concerning. Gray sweatpants. There is not a man in the world that does not own a pair of gray sweatpants. The gym. Most men love the gym more than they love hitting on strangers at parties. Given the opportunity to approach someone who is both a stranger at a party and dressed as the gym, a man will not be able to resist you. If that is what you are looking for, then by all means, you are welcome to use this costume. Just know that I do not endorse that choice. A skateboard. Most men at this university will not be seen without their beloved skateboard by their sides. They go bonkers if something happens to their precious boards.

Happy deterring and, most importantly, happy Halloween!