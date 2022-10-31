Halloween Horoscopes

BY WYATT PATTERSON

Managing Mosaic Editor

Aquarius: Don’t spend one second worrying about your costume. You will literally be the best dressed person there. The stars have decreed it.

Pisces: Somehow, you will manage to attend every single Halloween party this year. Like a scantily clad Santa Claus, you will deliver the gift of your presence to all of the frat houses throughout the land.

Aries: Oh, you want to enter a costume contest? You might have to do better than an outfit from Spirit Halloween. Sorry.

Taurus: You’re fantastic at jump scares. Not because you intentionally try to be scary, but because most people don’t notice you until you suddenly step out of the shadows of whatever corner you were hiding in.

Gemini: Be mindful of your horror movie selections on Halloween. Not everyone has your tolerance for gore. You might accidentally paralyze your Leo friend with fright.

Cancer: Can’t decide between two costumes? Why not both! An alien lifeguard totally makes sense. And hey, at least no one else will be wearing the same outfit.

Leo: Sure, go ahead and watch those horror movies with your Gemini buddy on Halloween. Don’t come crying to me when you can’t sleep with the lights off for the next week.

Virgo: Consider spending this Halloween at home, handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. It’s for your own good, trust me.

Libra: Plan your outfit carefully this year. If you party too hard, you’ll start confusing your own costume with reality. Better to think that you’re a mermaid than to think you’ve lost a limb.

Scorpio: Don’t let the temptation to be hot overcome your desire to have a nerdy costume. You can make it work, I promise.

Sagittarius: If you’re looking for costume inspiration, Nicki Minaj is also a Sagittarius. Do with that what you will.

Capricorn: Just because someone is wearing the perfect counterpart to your costume does not mean that they’re your soulmate. Calm down.