Happy Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month: I went to an HOLA meeting for the first time

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

With so many cultural Registered Student Organizations to join, you’d think I (a half-Honduran, half-Puerto Rican first-generation college student) would have jumped at the chance to join HOLA my freshman year. It is, after all, “the Hispanic/Latinx community of the University of Delaware.”

However, I did not. As a freshman, I asked myself the following questions: do I want to spend time on an RSO that doesn’t relate to my career path? Can my social battery handle these meetings? Am I even Hispanic enough for this? To each, my answer was a hard no.

Looking back on my thought process two years later, I know it is absurd to question whether I was “Hispanic enough.” I sure “felt” Hispanic when I’d sit in my classes and there wouldn’t be one person of color in sight, so why wouldn’t I feel the same at an HOLA meeting? Because I speak Spanish so rarely these days that I’m practically a “No Sabo” kid now? Because my accent is as American as they come? Because I don’t listen to Latino music on my own time and I never properly learned how to dance? Maybe. But that’s an identity crisis for another day.

I will say, however, that since freshman year I’ve learned to get over those ideas because they all ignore one undeniable fact: I am Latina. With the help of age and reflection, those thoughts plague me less now.

So when Student Diversity & Inclusion (SDI) sent out an email to remind us that Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month began on Sept. 15, my writer’s brain felt like it had struck gold. I knew I had to represent my fellow Latinx students and write about Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month for The Review.

What better way is there to represent (while simultaneously putting my old notions and fears to rest) than to attend and write about an HOLA meeting?

Thus, to a general meeting I went. Granted, it was after hours of social anxiety-induced thoughts about not going at all and scrapping this entire article, but I still went — and I had an unbelievable amount of fun.

As someone who is irrationally afraid of meeting new people by myself, I walked into Room 209 in Trabant with a raging headache. Yet after the lights dimmed and the night’s presentation began, my anxiety melted away at the friendliness that emanated from the RSO’s leadership. After briefly introducing themselves, three of the members went on to give a presentation about the general meeting’s topic, “Latin Dance Styles.”

Flamenco, salsa, bachata, Cuban ballet, Mexican folk and merengue were covered in the presentation. For each one, the HOLA leaders shared the description and origin of the style, famous people associated with it and a short video clip of the dance in action. The slideshow was both informative and engaging as the presenters were clearly passionate about the topic, but it was after the presentation ended that the real fun began.

What I was praying wouldn’t happen merely an hour before, happened. The meeting attendees were split into five randomized groups and asked to choreograph and perform a Latin dance routine.

Now, as I mentioned before, I never learned how to dance (sorry for always refusing to let you teach me, Ma).

At this point, however, the bulk of my anxiety had lifted. The lighthearted mood of the room worked its magic on me. Everyone was nervous to perform a dance routine in front of a crowd, so there wasn’t really anything to be embarrassed about. Everyone in my group was also super easy to talk to.

The rest of the meeting was spent choreographing a performance, executing our routine with many haphazard spins and enjoying the dances carried out by the other groups (we chose bachata as our style). After a lot of clapping, cheering, laughing and a group picture to remember the occasion by, the meeting came to a close.

Suffice to say, I walked out of Trabant with a smile on my face. My raging headache was long gone. I made new friends and did something I never would otherwise have done (i.e., willingly dance bachata in front of people), all because I finally went to an HOLA meeting. Whether you identify as Latinx/Hispanic or not, I encourage anyone who wants to learn about the culture and/or have a fun time to attend a meeting. I know I’ll be going back.