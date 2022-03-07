Harlem Globetrotters spread their positivity to kids and families at the Bob

Alex Philippsen/THE REVIEW

A video board tribute to the late Harlem Globetrotter legend Fred “Curly” Neal at halftime Feb. 23.



BY

Staff Reporter

The Harlem Globetrotters brought their “Spread Game” tour to the children and families of Delaware at the Bob Carpenter Center on Feb. 23.

Their latest tour is a tribute to the late Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred “Curly” Neal, who died last March at the age of 77. Neal had previously played for the Harlem Globetrotters for 22 seasons and was well-known for his remarkable ball-handling and shooting, along with his bright smile and shaved head.

Prior to the game, Jason “Buckets” Barrera, forward for the Harlem Globetrotters, talked about how Neal has influenced him throughout his life.

“Not only did he inspire on the court, but he also inspired me a lot off the court,” Barrera said. “The Globetrotters, we travel all across the world trying to spread positivity, and [Neal] did that for 22 years, and that’s what I wanted to be.”

The seats at the Bob Carpenter Center were mainly filled by families with their small children screaming from the top of their lungs, every time the players made an “alley-oop” slam dunk.

With their signature dunks, ankle breakers and four-point shots, the Globetrotters made the dozens of children that filled the Newark arena cheer.

Randy “Crash” McClure, forward for the Harlem Globetrotters, reflected on the constant energy that the young crowd gave.

“That’s what it’s all about,” McClure said. “We go to gyms all across the world, so when you’re out there on the court and you’re giving forth such energy and that energy comes right to you, from the fans, it’s nothing like it. It validates everything you do.”

Alex Philippsen/THE REVIEW

Randy “Crash” McClure welcomed fans to their “Meet and Greet” session prior to the game Feb. 23.

Prior to the start of the game, during warmups, Angelo “Spider” Sharpless was seen making not one, but two shots in the middle of the stands that followed with cheers from the young fans that surrounded him. Afterwards, Sharpless danced with a couple of the children on the sideline.

Throughout the first quarter of the game, Chandler “Bulldog” Mack made comedic exchanges with the game’s referee as well as him flirting with one of the female fans on the sideline that made the fan’s boyfriend and their children next to her laugh.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the team held an impromptu dunk contest. One of their best dunks involved Sharpless jumping over three of his teammates for the slam dunk.

Following his dunk, Sharpless embodied his nickname “Spider” after making the last shot of the first half, while sitting on top of the basketball hoop and wearing a customized Spider-Man mask. Sharpless did, however, have a hard time getting down afterward.

“Spider-Man is afraid of heights,” Sharpless said, causing the crowd to burst into laughter.

As the game headed towards the end, Mack brought out a young fan onto the court mid-game to attempt a couple of basketball shots. After missing his first two shots, the young fan made his third shot, causing the whole crowd to erupt in cheers. After celebrating with Mack , the young fan was rewarded with an autographed Harlem Globetrotters jersey.



At the conclusion of the game, several children left the arena with smiles across their faces — a common result following four quarters of, as McClure would call it, “trick hoops and alley-oops.”