Heave-Hose: Big Red Truck Pull rolls into Newark

NADYA ELLERHORST

Contributing Reporter

“We’re gonna need everyone to clear the runway here.”

The contest, like many, was one of speed and teamwork, but with its own thematic twist. In support of Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, on April 28, teams of six to 10 joined together to pull a firetruck down a blocked-off section of Academy Street in Newark’s first Big Red Truck Pull.

Spectators lined the sidewalks behind “Fire Line Do Not Cross” tape to watch as each team attempted the fastest pull. As soon as the truck’s sirens blared and its lights flashed, the rope tied to the front became taut as individuals dragged it towards the blue chalk finish line, a red timer measuring each team’s attempt.

The turns were met with applause, exclamations of “Keep going!” and a small break as the truck was reversed back to the starting line. Some individuals even took to the second floor of the adjacent university Barnes & Noble Bookstore to gain a better view of the spectacle.

“It was like a slight tension at first, but once the whole team, we all got together, it was like a piece of cake,” Mike Stanley of the Twisted Little Run Club team said.

Some did not have the same ease.

“I thought once we got going it would be a little easier, and then it wasn’t,” Kelly Staehle of the Friends of Fusion Femme Force team said. “It was still hard, and I’m still a little out of breath.”

Participant Sydney Gonzalez of the team Her-Cules was no stranger to the event’s demands, having pulled many vehicles for the benefit of charity. Gonzalez participates in strongman and consistently trains; going into this event, she had already faced a firetruck for Autism Speaks and an 80,000-pound log truck for Stop Soldier Suicide.

While Gonzalez was prepared, some fellow teammates had different end goals.

“For me, it’s just to not throw anything out and not embarrass myself,” Joe Murray, owner of Captain Blue Hen Comics, said.

The endeavor ultimately proved a mild shift in gears for Gonzalez.

“The difference is that normally I have a harness on behind me, so it was a little different because I couldn’t just weigh into it,” Gonzalez said when asked about her experience post-pull. “And then everybody else ran at a different speed. So it was definitely different, but it was fun.”

Behind the wheel of the truck sat Aetna President Dan Seador, who helped ensure the 20-ton vehicle stayed on course. When Aetna’s own team, 8 House, competed in the event, Seador jokingly pressed the brakes of the truck as the group began to pull.

Yet with great power came great responsibility – and a need to keep his foot on the brake.

“It was scary as hell,” Seador said when asked about his experiences in the passenger seat. “Some of those teams were like right at the edge of that bumper.”

Over a year in the making, the event is the brainchild of Seador, Chief of Community Engagement for the City of Newark Jayme Gravell and Fusion Racing President and Friends of Fusion Founder Nic Decaire. Inspired by the Delaware National Guard Plane Pull that benefited Special Olympics Delaware, Decaire approached Gravell with a firetruck-based reimaging to benefit Aetna, as the fire department was in need of financial support.

“I think the main goal is to raise awareness that Aetna needs help, and then the fundraising is a bonus,” Gravell said.

Seador points out that Aetna is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, a status he believes community members may not realize and one he believes events like these can raise awareness for.

“We are not the community that we were 15 or 20 years ago,” he said. “There’s a lot of people from outside the area that are not familiar with how services are provided. A lot of people think this is a municipal fire department funded by taxpayers, and it’s not.”

Each of the 19 competing teams paid a $250 donation fee to participate. Some teams also fundraised, with the Friends of Fusion Foundation Femme Force recognized as the top fundraiser with $600 raised. The event was likewise accompanied by food sales and a beer garden, with all proceeds benefiting Aetna.

Sergeant Jay Conover represented the Newark Police Department Command Staff in the contest and emphasized the need to support the firehouse.

“We need to help our fellow first responders with Aetna,” Conover said. “You know, we’re all part of a very small fraternity and sorority, basically, in Delaware between men and women [serving as] first responders. So they need help, we come help them. When we need help, they come help us.”

“We have friends that volunteer at Aetna and work for Aetna and help out all the time here, so we really wanted to support them,” Staehle said.

At the event’s end, Aetna was given a check for $100,745 by the City of Newark, presented at the event by District 2 Councilwoman Corinth Ford. According to the Newark Post, the sum represents the accumulation of funds from the first six months of a fire protection fee passed by the city council in 2023.

No matter the finish time, in each game of human-vehicle tug of war, the former always reigned champion. 8 House won the All Male Division, Done Done Fitness Female #3 won the All Female Division and Done Done Fitness Coed #2 won the Coed Division.

These top three tuggers proceeded to compete against each other in a “final pull-off,” with 8 House the champion.

Gravell deemed this year’s contest a “test run,” and at the event’s end, Seador expressed to attendees that this may not be Newark’s last chance to face off with the vehicle.

“We hope it’s the first of many years of doing this,” Seador said.

Gravell echoed this sentiment, underscoring the positive publicity and interest the event spurred.

“I think it created a lot of good momentum,” Gravell said. “No pun intended.”