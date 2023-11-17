Henny Day Now: November Weather Chicken ScratchHenny Day Now: November Weather FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp November 17, 2023 By: Danny Tull Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Women and Gender Studies students and staff reflect on new feminist books exhibition November 17, 2023 From classroom to construction: Small business owners discuss their roads to entrepreneurship November 16, 2023 Students and UDPD reflect on crosswalk safety at the university November 16, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Women and Gender Studies students and staff reflect on new feminist books exhibition November 17, 2023 From classroom to construction: Small business owners discuss their roads to entrepreneurship November 16, 2023 Students and UDPD reflect on crosswalk safety at the university November 16, 2023 Mosaic tries something new: Snap Pizza November 15, 2023 Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball falls short against Lehigh University November 15, 2023 Satire: Survive the holiday season with this simple guide November 15, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Women and Gender Studies students and staff reflect on new feminist books exhibition From classroom to construction: Small business owners discuss their roads to entrepreneurship Students and UDPD reflect on crosswalk safety at the university Mosaic tries something new: Snap Pizza Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball falls short against Lehigh University Satire: Survive the holiday season with this simple guide Noise of Newark: Dogs on Campus Satire: Dear Perusall