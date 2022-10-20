Hens start off Carty era strong, but room for improvement remains

BY

Staff Reporter

This season, the Fightin’ Blue Hens have been fighting hard for victory. Right now, they are 5-1 after a five-game winning streak, which the team had not had since 2010.

The season started out at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the Blue Hens beat the Mids 14-7, highlighting their strong defense. The following matchup was their first home game, where the team won 35-9 against Delaware State, making their fourth-straight home-opening win. Delaware Stadium held 17,176 fans that witnessed this victory.

Next, the Blue Hens won 42-21 against Rhode Island, opening Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play with 231 rushing yards and 610 total yards of offense. The second CAA game ended with the fourth win for Blue Hens, where they beat Hampton 35-3. This streak continued, and on Oct. 1, the Blue Hens beat Towson 24-10, winning their fifth straight game.

The winning streak is a change from the 2021 season, in which the Blue Hens finished 5-6. Since then, the team made some changes. The new head coach, Ryan Carty, and his leadership style is a big factor behind this year’s success.

Expectations were high for Delaware’s offense because of Carty’s experience, but no one knew if the team would hold up to it. So far, it has.

Carty, a former Delaware quarterback and former Sam Houston State offensive coordinator, brings a sense of leadership that has reflected on this year’s team. One can especially see this with his new powerful plays and the team’s strong offense.

Coach Carty did not expect this success, though.

“It was hoped for sure, we don’t necessarily expect it, we do expect to play really hard,” Carty said. “We expect to compete. We expect to prepare really well each week, and if that leads to wins, you know it should … but we also know that it’s week to week.”

Unfortunately, the Blue Hens did not win their sixth week in their game against William & Mary in the Tribe’s homecoming game.

“We had some good things but a few too many major mistakes, and hopefully we can learn from them through this bye week and get better,” Carty said. “I think we need to continue to work on our fundamentals.”

Luckily, though, the Blue Hens remain in the top 15 of national polls. According to the players, a large part of the success that they’ve had comes from focusing on the team as a whole, even outside the game.

“I feel like there’s a really strong bond between a lot of the players, even off the field,” wide receiver Jourdan Townsend said. “Coach Carty’s doing a really good job of keeping everyone together. He’s a young guy, he’s really enthusiastic, he knows a lot about the changing times, and even all our day-to-day processes are so much more fun and enthusiastic.”

These day-to-day processes include practices and meetings, but also maintaining the players’ nutrition and keeping their focus.

Defensive back Nic Ware said that Carty has helped place emphasis on those areas.

“I feel like we’re taking our preparation a lot more seriously when it comes to not only lifting, but nutrition,” Ware said. “And, when it comes to meetings, coach doesn’t allow us to have our phones in meetings, you have to put them in bins.”

Keeping the focus on and off the field is immensely important for improving each week to then perform well on the weekends at games. According to Carty, this is necessary in addition to a positive attitude after a defeat like the Blue Hens had against William & Mary.

“I would say overall there’s definitely more focus on this team and we all just are locked in and buying into the culture more to what coach Carty is trying to do, what he’s teaching us, and the values and lessons he’s showing us on and off the field,” Ware said.

The team has improved week by week, but these improvements did not come to light in the last game.

“We’ve improved at the little things, and I don’t think that that was something I saw this week,” Carty said. “I think that we did the little things a little poorly, a little worse than we have been doing.”

The team has hope that if they go back to the fundamentals, they can go back to the success it had prior to the William & Mary game.

“It’s just the little things. We have to continue to understand that each week in the CAA you’re going to come up against somebody that is capable of putting it to you if you don’t do the little things well,” Carty said. “I think that’s something you have to learn … in order to get a little bit refocused and continue to get better, because somebody out there is getting better … and hopefully it’s us.”