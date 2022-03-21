High healthcare costs disproportionately burden international families at the university

Tara Lennon/THE REVIEW

Mahbub, Abo Alouk and Montenegro said they feel that the university could be doing more to support international students and their families regarding this issue.



BY

Development Officer

Yara Montenegro, whose husband is pursuing a Ph.D. at the university, has had to deal with loneliness, frustration and financial stress due to the limitations of her visa, which restrict her from working in the United States. On top of all that, Montenegro has not visited the doctor for a checkup and has paid out-of-pocket for her young daughter’s checkups throughout their time in the U.S..

For many international families, the costly nature and inadequacy of many health insurance plans, including the university’s, leaves them to make difficult decisions regarding their finances and health, such as opting for cheaper, less adequate insurance plans or no plan at all.

For most of her time in the U.S. since arriving from Bolivia, Montenegro has had an F-2 visa, which prohibits her from legally working or studying full-time in this country. Thus, this prevents her from contributing to her family’s income.

Relying solely on her husband’s monthly salary of $2,000 to provide for the expenses of raising her daughter has made obtaining adequate healthcare a challenge for their family.

“We wanted to have UD healthcare for my daughter, at least, but it’s so expensive … so it’s not possible,” Montenegro said.

Right now, Montenegro’s husband is on the university’s health insurance plan, due to the requirement for graduate students to either be on the university’s plan or on another plan that meets certain criteria. Montenegro and her daughter, however, are on a cheaper plan through Insubuy, an insurance company for international students and their families. According to Montenegro, she pays $30 for herself per month and $30 for her daughter, as compared to the university’s health insurance plan which costs $237 per month for each dependent.

The Insubuy plan, however, does not cover checkups for Montenegro or her daughter, so to receive checkups for her daughter, they go to Westside Family Healthcare, where they pay $50 out of pocket per checkup. Though Montenegro pays for checkups for her daughter, she cannot afford to get checkups herself.

“For me, I didn’t go to check my mammogram or pap smear because of the money,” Montenegro said.

Ishti Mahbub, a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering from Bangladesh, has similarly struggled with healthcare in his time in the United States.

While Mahbub is on the university’s insurance plan, he did not have the money to sign his wife up as a dependent on his university insurance plan for several years due to the fact that his yearly salary, not including tax, is $29,000.

Mahbub and his wife opted not to pay for an alternative insurance plan for her, even though the Affordable Care Act (ACA) applies to F-2 visa holders and could allow them to find health insurance within their budget.

Mahbub said he chose not to put his wife on the plan because of the jeopardy that utilizing the ACA puts visa holders in. By subscribing to these plans, Mahbub said his wife may incur public charge, meaning that she is getting help from the government. When it would come time for her to apply for a green card, Mahbub said the government takes public charges negatively and potentially declines the application because of it.

“It’s a no-no in the international community,” Mahbub said.

Therefore, Mahbub pays out of pocket for his wife’s health issues, including an issue she had recently with her eyes.

Despite being on the university’s insurance plan, Mahbub has still paid out of pocket for some of his own health expenses. The university’s default insurance plan does not cover dental or eye, so Mahbub paid extra for an optional dental plan.

“The dental insurance, that $100 plan, provides for the student nothing,” Mahbub said. “It doesn’t take care of anything major, or even normal.”

In September of 2021, his dentist told him that he needed to extract his wisdom teeth, which would cost him $4,000. Therefore, Mahbub went home to Bangladesh in December to avoid these costs and get the dental work done there for cheaper.

Asmaa Abo Alouk, a doctoral candidate in the civil and environmental engineering department is on a sponsorship from the Iraqi government which covers her family’s health insurance. This sponsorship, however, has not spared her family of health problems.

When she arrived in the United States, Abo Alouk was not aware that her children needed immunization documentation to go to school.

Abo Alouk was on an insurance plan sponsored by the university’s English Language Institute (ELI). However, she had to pay $1,400 out-of-pocket for the vaccinations.

“At that time, [ELI insurance] was incredibly bad,” Abo Alouk said. “It didn’t cover anything at all.”

Abo Alouk said that once, her son was playing basketball and twisted his foot. Abo Alouk knew that her insurance plan did not cover taking him to the emergency room.

“As a mom, I couldn’t focus on my studies, I couldn’t work, I was super sad because this was my son,” Abo Alouk said. “I kept on thinking he would have [a] permanent disability in his foot if I didn’t take him to the emergency [room] … then I decided to take him whatever it cost and [it was] really expensive.”

She said she was not aware that there were more affordable options, like urgent care when this happened.

“Maybe with food you can choose cheaper things, but with health you cannot,” Abo Alouk said. “If you are a mom, and you are responsible for kids, anything in the world will be nothing compared to their health. … This was my suffering when I came here.”

Mahbub, Abo Alouk and Montenegro said they feel that the university could be doing more to support international students and their families regarding this issue.

Montenegro said that the problem is due to the low pay that graduate students receive. Mahbub said that the university should mimic other universities, like the University of Michigan, which cover spouses on their insurance plan. Abo Alouk said that she wishes the university had informed her of health requirements, like vaccination, before arriving in the states.

“There’s no question about it,” Maria Ali, a community outreach associate in the Center for Global Programs & Services who works closely with international students and their dependents, said. “Yes, it’s expensive, yes, it’s a lot especially if you have a single-income family.”

“I definitely would appreciate if the future generation could get some help,” Mahbub said. “It’s a very minuscule amount in comparison to the services that graduate students provide to the university.”