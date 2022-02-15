Horoscopes: Feb. 15, 2022





Aquarius: Stop saying “unpopular opinion” before voicing an opinion that you already know everyone in your general vicinity agrees with. It’s pointless and redundant.

Pisces: Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you have a martyr complex. You do, but it’s no one else’s business if you’re self-sacrificing.

Aries: If Pete Davidson can score Kim Kardashian, you can score a passing grade on your first test this semester.

Taurus: It might be a trending audio on TikTok, but you really should stop spending so much money, even if you are a “material gorl.”

Gemini: You will strongly consider joining the staff of the Review after finding these horoscopes incredibly cringey. You’re wrong, but feel free to come write some new ones anyway.

Cancer: Someone is going to listen to Red (Taylor’s Version) this week and think of you. No, that’s not a good thing. Yes, you probably deserve it.

Leo: You relate a little too much to the characters from Disney’s “Encanto.” Consider seeking professional help rather than playing “Surface Pressure” on repeat.

Virgo: This week you’ll consider dropping out of school to become the house spouse of a billionaire. Honestly, with the way things are going, it might not be a bad idea.

Libra: You should probably stop basing your self-worth on external validation. That’s all, have a nice week.

Scorpio: The Euphoria-style makeup totally looks good on you and doesn’t stand out on a college campus at all… no really, I mean it!

Sagittarius: Do you actually want a PhD… or do you take joy in correcting people and want to say “actually, it’s Doctor” anytime someone addresses you? You can admit it. This is a safe space.

Capricorn: “Gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss” is supposed to be a joke, not a mantra. But pop off, I guess.