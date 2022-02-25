Horoscopes: Feb. 25, 2022

BY

​Executive Editor

AND

​Managing Mosaic Editor​

Aquarius: Get to know some new friends this week. Maybe even do something other than talk about that one indie film you love. Go crazy, aah!

Pisces: Although Pisces season is upon us, try not to reign absolute terror upon those who find themselves in your way.

Aries: Let’s try to not have a breakdown this week, but it’s okay if you do anyway. It happens to the best of us, so it’ll definitely happen to you.

Taurus: If you continuously collect new books only to never open them, we’re pretty sure that just makes you a hoarder. Take some time to read this week.

Gemini: You come across like you know what’s going on, but it’s not a sign of weakness to go to a professor’s office hours. Your Canvas grade is begging you to, anyway.

Cancer: The forecast for this week includes rain. Unsurprisingly, it calls for some tears from you as well.

Leo: You’re a class discussion leader, not the U.S. president. Chill out.

Virgo: This week, try to resist the urge to buy containers and organize every cabinet in your kitchen. Your roommates will only mess it up anyway, so don’t waste your energy.

Libra: If you don’t stop flirting with everything that moves, you won’t have time to buy a whole new wardrobe for a minor event.

Scorpio: We didn’t think we would need to repeat this, but you should NOT be relating to any of the characters in Euphoria. Consider texting UDTEXT to 741741 to connect with a confidential helpline.

Sagittarius: Taking a mental health day is important. Taking 5 in one week means that you should reevaluate what you’re doing. Are you alright?

Capricorn: You really want to listen to a playlist specifically for burnt-out gifted kids this week. Lucky for you, The Review has got you covered.