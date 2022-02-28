Horoscopes: Feb. 28, 2022

Wyatt Patterson/THE REVIEW

See what the stars have in store for you this week!

Aquarius: You’ll lose all hope in humanity this week. If we said you would regain it anytime soon, we’d be lying. Sorry about that.

Pisces: Try forming a solid personality this week instead of stealing various traits from those around you.

Aries: Stop saying “I use humor as a coping mechanism” when accused of making light of an awful situation. You’re making those of us who actually use humor as a coping mechanism look bad.

Taurus: Do your laundry. Please. For your own sake.

Gemini: It would probably be a good idea to eat an actual meal this week instead of surviving off various snacks.

Cancer: You will strongly consider skipping a class this week. Honestly, we support you. Live your dreams.

Leo: We’d encourage you to stop doom-scrolling this week, but considering that the Leos at the Review are guilty of doing it too, we can’t exactly judge. At least we can suffer together!

Virgo: There’s no point in insisting that everything is your fault if you don’t actually believe it. As the old saying goes: unless you walk the walk… maybe you just shouldn’t talk.

Libra: Being emotionally exhausted isn’t an excuse to snap at your friends. It is, however, an excuse to go to the counseling center.

Scorpio: It’s difficult to stare wistfully at the horizon when your only view consists of drunk partygoers stumbling down Main Street. Looks like you’ll have to find another activity to let everyone know that you’re the main character.

Sagittarius: You will experience incredible internal conflict this week between your desire to attempt TikTok fame and your desire to actually get hired somewhere after college.

Capricorn: It would do you some good to be a little more subtle when begging your friends, family and significant other for validation. They’re beginning to get concerned.