Horoscopes: Feb. 7, 2022

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Aquarius: Sure, why not start a GroupMe for your classmates to interact with one another. Your fellow students will only use it to talk smack about the professor and ask for homework answers, but you’ll figure that out in due time.

Pisces: Just a reminder as we head into a new semester: professors do not want to be your friends, so please stop trying. If they do want to be your friends, they probably need therapy.

Aries: You’ll become furious this week when at least one professor expects you to submit paper copies of your assignments. Your anger is righteous.

Taurus: You secretly prefer Zoom classes, since it lets you stay home in bed, but you probably shouldn’t mention that to anyone else.

Gemini: I’d encourage you to read your class syllabus carefully, but considering you’ve already skimmed over this horoscope, I don’t have high hopes for you.

Cancer: You may find yourself feeling relieved this week, as the start of a new semester signals a return to a strict routine. You’ll be kicking yourself next week, so enjoy the feeling while it lasts.

Leo: You might be frustrated during the first week of class, as Zoom makes it difficult to assess who will be your next academic rival. Although they will likely never be aware of your hostility, you will continuously attempt to one-up them throughout the semester.

Virgo: The more you manifest that your voice won’t crack during class introductions, the more likely it is to happen. Accept your fate.

Libra: Did you register for a lecture class this semester? Grab some caffeine beforehand and try to stay awake. If all else fails, at least try to be subtle about napping – definitely avoid drooling on your textbook. Again.

Scorpio: Save your questions for office hours to prevent yourself from being known as the jerk who raises their hand right after the professor offers to end class half an hour early. Everyone hates you.

Sagittarius: You will once again consider changing your major approximately 5 minutes into your first class. Try to stick it out for at least an hour before letting your academic commitment issues get the better of you.

Capricorn: This semester, it may be time to begin untangling your sense of self-worth from your academic achievement. Validation should probably come from yourself and not a professor who barely remembers your name.