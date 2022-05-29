Horoscopes: Graduation Edition

Jordan Davis/THE REVIEW

See what the stars have in store for you this week.

BY

Managing Mosaic Editor

Aquarius: No, you can’t be frustrated that your entire Instagram feed is pictures of people graduating … especially considering that soon you’ll be posting those professional shots too.

Pisces: You’ve changed your major so many times over the years that you truly have no idea what degree you’ll be receiving. It’ll be a nice surprise for everyone involved.

Aries: You’ve been wondering if you could get away with decorating your cap inappropriately, and honestly? There’s only one way to find out.

Taurus: Just because you’ve convinced yourself that school is the root of your anxiety doesn’t mean it’s true, so don’t be surprised when your obscene stress levels carry over into the workforce.

Gemini: You feel oddly numb about graduating, and as a result will end up being extremely annoyed with the sorority girl sobbing next to you at commencement.

Cancer: This might be a good time to remember that you’ll actually need to get a job once you graduate. Maybe start working on that.

Leo: You’ve been weighing the odds that Joe Biden announces that he’s canceling student debt during his commencement speech. It doesn’t seem likely… or is it? Better go just in case.

Virgo: Do a few practice runs if you plan on tossing your cap, otherwise that thing will be gone with the wind, never to be seen again.

Libra: You might think that you can go out the night before graduation and be totally fine the next day. I’m here to tell you to rethink that decision.

Scorpio: Yeah, that interview didn’t go quite as well as you seem to think it did. Don’t turn down your other offers yet.

Sagittarius: The more you worry that you’ll trip on your way to the stage, the more likely it is to happen. But no pressure.

Capricorn: Everyone has to wear white under their gown. You can’t get upset if someone has the same outfit as you. It is nearly guaranteed to occur.