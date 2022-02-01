Horoscopes: Jan. 31, 2022

Courtesy of Creative Commons

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Aquarius: Do you happen to be a psychology major? Yeah, that checks out. If not, perhaps it’s time to consider shifting gears to a field of study that provides a practical application for your inherent need to be nosy.

Pisces: If you listen to your playlist full of sad music, you are inevitably going to become sad… not sure how you haven’t figured that out by now.

Aries: Consider learning to develop a poker face this week. Your emotions are easily decipherable by anyone who bothers to look for more than a few seconds.

Taurus: One day, you won’t be able to use a 13 year old pug with “no bones” as an excuse not to go places. That day is not today.

Gemini: You’ll get bored easily this week. So very, very bored. You’re probably already bored of reading this horoscope.

Cancer: Stop reminiscing about your ex. I guarantee they suck. Ask your friends, they’ll confirm.

Leo: When getting to know new people, you tend to either a) tell them literally nothing about you or b) trauma dump to a concerning extent. There are options in between, babe.

Virgo: Chill out. That’s it, that’s the horoscope.

Libra: This week may force you to confront your fear of confrontation. I know, it’s terrifying. You’ll be okay.

Scorpio: People have trouble telling if you’re being serious or sarcastic. Try adjusting your tone of voice, or maybe attempt to show an ounce of emotion.

Sagittarius: Did you know that Nicki Minaj is also a Sagittarius? Take that as you will – maybe you’re a good rapper, maybe you trust your cousin to provide reliable scientific information… who’s to say?

Capricorn: You usually end up being the token “mom friend,” but try letting someone else take care of the group for a change and give yourself a well-deserved break from holding back hair.