Horoscopes: Valentine’s Day Edition

What do the stars have in store for you this Valentine’s Day?

Aquarius: You have a tendency to put your love interest on a pedestal, and lose interest when they don’t live up to your expectations. Try going into your next relationship with an open mind and maybe don’t dump them at the first sign of deviation from your ideals.

Pisces: You don’t fall for the “you’re not like other girls” line… anymore. However, you still tend to seek out partners who will validate your individuality complex. That might not be a great idea.

Aries: You have yourself convinced that you know whether or not you’re in love after one late night FaceTime call. You’re wrong.

Taurus: You’re the type of person who dates the next-door-neighbor/childhood-friends type before moving on to a volatile situationship/enemies-to-lovers relationship, leaving them in the dust as you are whisked away by intense passion.

Gemini: Considering your crippling indecision, it would be shocking if you ended up in a committed relationship. I’ll be manifesting that you find someone who will wait patiently while you make up your mind.

Cancer: Valentine’s Day tends to make you moody as you reflect on your numerous heartbreaks. Stop using commercialism as an excuse for your bitterness and try not to ruin the day for anyone else.

Leo: You are constantly in a relationship, as friendship does not fulfill your desire for attention nearly as much as having a romantic partner to worship you. If you’re single at the moment, maybe try stand up comedy. Or therapy.

Virgo: You’re notorious for your “I can fix them” mindset. Consider fixing yourself first instead of throwing yourself at the nearest person with depression.

Libra: You view yourself as someone with inner demons that you hesitate to share with a significant other. You are not as dark and mysterious as you think, and while claiming the contrary makes you seem interesting at first, your partners will end up feeling like they’ve been subject to clickbait.

Scorpio: You hate traditional dating advice and will text your crush whenever you please, dang it! While your boldness is attractive, those notes app paragraphs are not.

Sagittarius: You immediately evaluate whether or not your partner will fit into your perfectly sculpted vision of the future, and don’t want to waste time on anyone who you can’t plan on still being around ten years in the future. Try going with the flow for once and enjoy your relationships in the moment instead of focusing on what comes next.

Capricorn: You get attached too easily and are slow to let people go, even when you know the relationship isn’t right. Have one of your Aquarius or Gemini friends teach you the art of “ghosting,” and be sure to practice until you get it right. Learn to let go of the pointless guilt that stems from blocking mediocre-looking people holding fish in their profile pics.