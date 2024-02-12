How one student has brought club boxing to the university

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief

After transferring in the spring of his freshman year, Jared Feliciano began to consider what club boxing might look like at the university.

He had a few years of training in his home state of New Jersey and felt the university should sport a boxing team. Not wasting any time, he brainstormed and reached out to the club sports office to see if adding boxing was a possibility.

Now a junior, Feliciano is seeing it through after months of completing research, advocating for a boxing club and recruiting a group of invested students.

He had to offer presentations to many university faculty members and staff on the benefits and logistics of boxing at the college level.

“I kinda had to wow them,” Feliciano, the founder and now president of club boxing at the university, said. “It was very difficult to get this approved.”

Adam Jines, an associate athletic director of recreation, has oversight of the club sports program at the university. He noticed the endless work and passion Feliciano put forth in making this new club sport a reality and said that past attempts at creating a club boxing team were not met with the same dedication that Feliciano had.

“For whatever reason, that kind of fizzled out,” Jines said of the earlier instances. “But with Jared coming in and Jared being somebody who’s really passionate about this, we were ultimately able to push it to the finish line.”

Feliciano said he focused on the prevalence of college boxing at institutions across the country and the safety risks of the sport compared to others, such as wrestling and football. In his presentations, the high level of preparation was evident.

“Having somebody like Jared, who was really passionate about seeing this through to the finish line, that’s the difference between this time and the other times that we’ve had this come up,” Jines said. “This was a situation where he just continued to push, did all the research, did the legwork.”

The NCAA discontinued boxing after 1960, and the sport has been abandoned by many colleges since. Across the country, however, some universities have picked it up as a club endeavor, competing under either the National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA) or the United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association (USIBA).

Towson University and the University of Maryland are members of the USIBA, while the NCBA includes nearby schools such as Penn State University.

Knowing that other universities have successful boxing teams was an important factor in approving the birth of a club team, according to Jines.

“Sometimes it’s fun to be a trailblazer, but it’s a lot of times far easier to piggyback off of something other institutions have done,” Jines said.

Still, it was an arduous process in confirming the viability and safety of a boxing team at the university. Student Health Services and the Office of Risk Management each considered the proposal and gave the go-ahead.

For Feliciano, the hard work has just begun. This spring, he will focus on recruiting new members of the club, hoping to form a competitive team that can compete in either the NCBA or USIBA.

The club is open membership, but there are tryouts to join the competitive team. Feliciano is aiming to get the competitive team up and running this semester in one of the two college associations.

Jines considers student interest, a set of bylaws and a group of student officers as some of the key boxes to check for the club to operate. In the extended outlook, though, moving to a boxing-specific facility off-campus is the next goal. Currently, the team trains in the Carpenter Sports Building, or the “Lil Bob.”

“Long-term, from a success standpoint, we’d love to see them get into a facility that actually is fully developed to support their needs as a boxing club,” Jines said.

Feliciano said the team has at least one committed coach in the area, which is an important stepping stone to competition. Those looking to compete should expect around three weekly practices and a difficult challenge, but the club itself is open to all students at varying interest and experience levels.

With one year left, the passionate junior hopes to not just lay the groundwork for his senior year, but also pave the way for club boxing at the university for years to come.

“It definitely feels surreal that we have this,” Feliciano said. “I’m really hoping at the very least it’s going to be passed down from generation to generation. And I can come back within 10 years and say, ‘Okay, I put this thing together,’ and I’m happy that I see other kids succeeding and have a place they can have as a sanctuary to come to.”