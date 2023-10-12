How the Phillies dominated the Marlins in Wild Card matchup to set up NLDS rematch

BY

Staff Reporter

The host Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins 2-0 in their best-of-three National League Wild Card playoff matchup last week at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies were dominant throughout the series. They outscored the Marlins by a combined margin of 11-2 and easily advanced to the National League Division Series (NLDS), where they will square off with the powerhouse Atlanta Braves for the second year in a row.

Right-handed ace Zack Wheeler was spectacular on the night of Oct. 3, striking out eight Marlins and pitching 6 2/3 innings of one run ball. Relievers José Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman and Craig Kimbrel finished off the game with minimal drama as the Phillies won 4-1 and took a 1-0 series lead before a raucous sellout crowd at “The Bank.”

Righty Aaron Nola got the start on Oct. 4 and was even more dazzling, hurling seven scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen.

Nola’s outstanding effort was made significantly easier by the Phillies’ offense, which knocked Marlins starter Braxton Garrett out of the game in the third inning with RBIs by shortstop Trea Turner and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker replaced Garrett with former Phillie David Robertson, who promptly gave up a home run to catcher J.T. Realmuto, and then allowed the Phillies to load the bases in the sixth before being pulled himself in favor of reliever Andrew Nardi.

Batting with the bases loaded, second baseman Bryson Stott sent the first pitch he saw from Nardi into the right field seats for the second postseason grand slam in Phillies history, putting the team up 7-0 and sending the crowd into a frenzy. Orion Kerkering and Gregory Soto came on in relief of Nola and slammed the door on the game, the series and Miami’s season.

As the ensuing celebration spilled off the field and into the clubhouse, Phillies players and coaches pointed to the passion and energy of the crowd at Citizens Bank Park as a difference-maker.

Wheeler’s velocity on Oct. 3 was up almost a full mph from his regular season average. When asked by reporters after the game how that was possible, Wheeler credited the crowd.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Wheeler said. “It’s got to be the atmosphere and the adrenaline going.

“As soon as I stepped foot out of the dugout to go stretch out there in the bullpen, the crowd went nuts, and I got chills. So it started right there. I think it just kind of carries into me throwing the baseball. It definitely helps.”

Speaking to the media earlier this year, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that the skipper of one of the teams the Phillies played last postseason described the atmosphere in South Philadelphia as “four hours in hell.”

Entering the Division Series, the Phillies were 24-11 in postseason games at Citizens Bank Park since it opened in 2004. That’s a .686 winning percentage – by far the best in Major League Baseball over that span.

A tougher test is in progress as the Phillies meet the Braves for the second straight year in the best-of-five NLDS.

Atlanta owns the best record in baseball with 104 wins. Its murderous lineup boasts the presumptive National League (NL) MVP in outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. as well as the Major League home run leader, first baseman Matt Olson.

Regardless, the defending NL champion Phillies are not intimidated.

“We know we’re a really good team and we’ve just got to continue to do that,” Phillies superstar Bryce Harper said to reporters inside the clubhouse.

“It’s going to be an electric series and we can’t wait.”

So far, that electricity has been delivered. After splitting the opening two games in Atlanta, the Phillies retook the series lead with a 10-2 blowout of the Braves. Harper launched two home runs in Game 3, giving the Phils a chance to close out the NL East champions in Game 4 on Thursday night.

HE TRIED TO WARN 'EM pic.twitter.com/284lM8XeFM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 11, 2023