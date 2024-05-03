How to discover your inner child and let them join in on the fun.

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Childhood is a pivotal stage in human development. But after aging past this stage, you may hear the phrase “inner child” tossed around in conversation. What is the inner child, and is it in you?

According to the Integrative Psychotherapy Blog, your inner child is part of your subconscious, which has been picking up on behavioral patterns and messages from your environment since birth. Your inner child holds all your memories, beliefs, emotions and hopes.

Your inner child may emerge when you feel anxious about being verbally reprimanded by a boss for being late to work, despite being consistently on time in the past. This reaction may happen because you grew up in an unstable environment where others shamed you for little mistakes. Your inner child may also show when a particular scent reminds you of visiting your grandma’s house when you were younger.

The bottom line is that our inner child is always with us, subconsciously communicating as we go about our daily lives. When you are not in touch with your inner child, you may not be able to recognize challenges in regulating emotions, according to Verywell Mind. This could ultimately feed into a more significant issue: reacting in outbursts whenever difficulties arise. Once you prioritize healing this version of yourself, you learn a great deal about yourself and your behaviors.

While many of us go through something detrimental in our childhood, it is not our fault that it happened. However, it is our responsibility to heal from our wounds before they cause greater issues that affect our relationships with ourselves and others. Starting to alleviate yourself by working on your inner child could lead to a life-changing healing process from past wounds.

A study by The National Library of Medicine found that within a study group of 13 people between the ages of 70 and 91: “Experiences indicated that the inner child was present throughout the lifespan, was found in challenges that occurred in life, and could turn something bad into something good.”

Some individuals in this focus group were content with their lives, while others struggled in adulthood with accepting their childhood. Overall, the findings within the study indicated a need for attention and care when caring for older people.

This study helped scientists understand how we become products of our childhood environments. Many participants recalled moments of shame and guilt that were extensions of unstable relationships with parents, while others recalled joyful memories that stuck with them through the years. While some still struggled with accepting negative memories or even remembering their childhood, most were content with their ways of growing up.

Some may be wondering how to achieve this level of contentment. There are various personalized ways to engage with your inner child. Encouraging yourself to perform activities you loved as a child or create moments of spontaneity are simple strategies that can bring out the little version of you.

Professional help may sometimes be needed, especially if you have many childhood-related triggers. According to Verywell Mind, there are forms of therapy that incorporate inner child work, like internal family system (IFS) therapy and psychodynamic therapy. IFS focuses on developing all parts of your psyche and building skills for them to work in harmony. In contrast, psychodynamic therapy focuses on understanding how your past shapes your present and works to heal from past traumas.

Unfortunately, therapy is not always an accessible or affordable option. That does not mean you are unable to practice healing yourself. The phrase “reparent yourself” is a tactic many people use when beginning to heal their inner child on their own terms.

This journey might look like having a literal conversation with the version of yourself at the age you feel something prominent may have happened. For example: You sit with the 5-year-old version of yourself and ask them how they are feeling and if there is anything they want to share. You might find this silly, but intently listening to that part of yourself might cultivate a response you never would have expected.

The inner child that I found felt shameful and scared. I was not entirely conscious of this, but truly listening showed that these emotions had been sitting in my subconscious for a long time. I reacted to those feelings by verbally telling that version of myself that she was safe and did not need to be ashamed or scared anymore. Over time, with many affirmations and practice, that little girl outgrew those feelings.

Another technique is keeping a picture of yourself as a kid and saying affirmations to them. Some people prefer to put the picture on their mirror. Doing so allows them to remember that when they speak to their current selves, they also speak to their younger selves. This method can encourage one to be more thoughtful and sympathetic when talking to their reflection.

Sometimes, healing your inner child can be as simple as playing a sport you used to enjoy growing up. I loved volleyball, and playing it reminds me of how much fun I had playing it with friends as a kid. Or, maybe you loved doing crafts growing up. Getting back into painting and drawing can bring back joyful memories. You do not have to worry about being great at it. You just have to remind yourself that what you loved as a kid can be an easy way to feel more connected with your inner child.

Redefining your childhood and connecting with your inner child is a healing journey. It does not happen overnight. It could take years or even a whole lifetime to relearn what you enjoyed as a child and discover ways to invite them in on the fun in your adult life. Practice compassion and patience with yourself, and take your time getting to know all versions of yourself.