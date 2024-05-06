How toxic injury culture is perpetuated in elite figure skating

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

When Olympic figure skater Polina Edmunds was 17, every time she jumped or tapped into the ice felt as though her foot was squishing like an accordion. This was because she had developed a severe bone bruise on the navicular bone in her right foot. She pushed through this injury to continue skating but admitted that she overdid her training and made the injury worse.

Figure skating is a physically demanding and painful sport that puts great stress on one’s body. But how can one tell when the pain they are feeling is productive – and should be pushed through – rather than problematic? Figure skaters tend to develop a high pain tolerance and shy away from reporting injury, whether due to pride or the inability to distinguish good pain from bad pain. It can be easier to ignore all pain so one can continue training.

As an amateur skater, I have endured a great deal of physical hardship in the sport. I fractured my back and sprained my wrist, ankle and knee a few times. The many injuries I have experienced as an amateur figure skater have often left me thinking: If I had to go through this much to become half-decent at figure skating, what did the skaters that made it to the national and international level have to endure?

To answer this question, I spoke with 2024 U.S. national bronze medalist and 2022 Olympic alternate Camden Pulkinen, 2022 Olympic gold medalist and 2017 U.S. national champion Karen Chen, two-time U.S. national silver medalist and 2014 Olympian Polina Edmunds and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist and 2016 U.S. national champion Adam Rippon.

Physical neglect is a significant issue in the skating community and reveals that the desire to succeed competitively often outweighs the motivation to stay physically healthy. Figure skaters want to medal in competitions, and taking time off for an injury interrupts one’s competitive momentum and takes away precious time from what is already a finite career. Hence, it makes sense to numb the pain, continue skating and simply address the injury after retiring.

Edmunds argued that this is part of a larger issue in the community.

“Everybody feels like they don’t have enough time to recover and come back to the same form, if not the same, even better,” she said.

Edmunds did not acknowledge her injury until it was too late, mostly because she was not aware of how to recognize or respond to an injury. Additionally, she and her coaches did not want her to leave the sport at a time when she was experiencing great competitive success.

“We were very much on the frame of, ‘You’re making so much progress right now. Like, you’ve made such a splash, we have to continue this momentum,’” Edmunds said. “So it was really hard for all of us to see past that and prioritize healing in a no-nonsense way.

“I was at what felt like at the time my prime in terms of how I was performing, what I was able to do. And I was just on the cusp of surpassing my top competitors.”

The Olympics were in a year and a half, so that was her priority. She wanted to save precious time that could be crucial to her competitive success. When she was first diagnosed with the injury, she took three months off. She continued running and biking as well as doing core exercises. Edmunds felt like she had healed and was hesitant to take more time off, so she returned to training.

However, after six months back on the ice, the pain resurfaced to the point that Edmunds could not do jumps anymore. She had to take another ten months off the ice, but this time, the only physical activity she did was hiking and soul cycling. When she returned to the ice, she gave herself a year to regain her elements, which made for a more effective recovery. After three years, she was able to fully heal from her injury.

Chen’s perspective on injury changed throughout her career. Initially, she was a “push through it” kind of person. When she reported pain to her mom, her mom would advise her to get off the ice, and Chen would refuse. Her coach had to figure out when something was bothering her because she rarely said anything.

When Chen was 14, she developed plantar fasciitis from having severely flat feet, which caused her to be unable to walk. She was about to compete at sectionals, which she thought was the most important competition of her life, so she got cortisone injections to allow her to compete.

Around a year earlier, Chen severely fractured her foot. She was so focused on getting through competitions and thought she could figure out the injury later. This was not the case. She ended up having to withdraw from two competitions. She held onto this mindset when she started having back and hip issues at 15 and 16. Chen had tears in both of her labrums and was forced to modify her training to accommodate the pain this caused.

Eventually, Chen could not walk normally, and her pain became unmanageable. But it was right before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, so she did not want to take time off. She ended up getting two platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in her left hip to alleviate the pain and allow her to continue training. Chen also developed spondylolisthesis, which is when a bone in one’s spine slips forward.

“I realized when I pushed through [an injury], sometimes it gets worse, and it may force me to take off more time, versus kind of stepping away and taking care of it a little bit sooner before it gets to that level of severity [which] is more beneficial and better for the long run,” Chen said.

Rippon broke his foot as well, but for very different reasons. He felt he was out of shape, and he wanted to look and perform like his younger competitors. He was 26 at the time, and his teammate, Nathan Chen, was 16. To look and skate like a 16-year-old was an impossible goal, but that did not stop Rippon from trying. He wanted to have the same number of quadruple jumps that the other male skaters did.

“I wanted to do anything I could to get better,” Rippon said.

After over-exercising and heavily limiting his caloric intake for about two years, Rippon received a lot of praise for his appearance and performed at a quality he was happy with. This encouraged his unhealthy lifestyle. He began to associate a feeling of being hungry with working hard. That was until his body became so fragile that doing a simple off-ice jump led his foot to fracture.

Rippon did not want to address his disordered eating or foot injury because he was gearing up for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. However, he knew that if he wanted to make it through the Olympic season, he would need to become physically healthy. Additionally, he would have to accept that he was not going to have the same jump repertoire as a 16-year-old.

“I had to kind of let go of this and be like, ‘It’s okay if I can’t do that. But I’m gonna do what I can as best as I can. And the only thing I can do is focus on being the best athlete I can be,’” Rippon said.

Rippon moved to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and worked alongside a nutritionist to facilitate his injury recovery. After working hard to disconnect and reconnect the wires of what is healthy and what is not, Rippon was able to stay injury-free for the 2018 Olympic Games. His burning desire to compete in the Olympics ultimately helped him to prioritize injury recovery and overall physical health.

Pulkinen is the only one of these skaters who did not have to take significant time off due to an injury. For most, this mindset proves problematic. Pulkinen attributes his mostly injury-free career to luck and good prevention but acknowledges that injury is mostly inevitable for figure skaters.

“Figure skating is not a natural sport,” Pulkinen said. “So, of course, there’s gonna be injuries.”

When living and training at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado, Pulkinen had access to many health professionals, which allowed him to be very proactive with injuries. He would immediately see a professional if he was experiencing pain and would develop a game plan.

Pulkinen had never withdrawn from a competition until this year’s Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, which he only did in order to prioritize training for the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships. Pulkinen competed at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships with a broken foot because he did not want to withdraw. Due to the pain, he ended up not performing to his full potential and scored eighth place overall. However, he preferred to compete poorly rather than take time off, the latter of which he considered quitting.

He noted that he does not know his limits and is fueled by his pain rather than alarmed by it. He believes his pain tolerance is too high for his health.

“If I’m feeling in pain or if I’m feeling hurt, I just kind of shut that off,” Pulkinen said. “I don’t know when to stop. I’ll fall 10 times in a row and be like, ‘Let’s go again.’”

These four skaters’ stories reveal that there is an incredibly toxic mindset around physical health and injury in the greater skating community. Becoming an elite figure skater requires immense ambition, but this ambition is a double-edged sword, as it can cause one to associate rest with quitting and ignore one’s physical needs. However, resting is necessary for longevity in the sport.

“We’re human, just like everyone else, and our body takes the same amount of recovery time as the kid in your classroom,” Edmunds said.

Edmunds had to learn the hard way that injuries cannot be ignored and rest cannot be bypassed. From this experience, however, she learned the importance of having patience with healing and prioritizing long-term success over short-term victories.

“I wish I knew when I was younger that I could take as much time as I needed,” Edmunds said. “And when I eventually did come back, the doors would be open and the community would be waiting with open arms rather than turning their back to me.”