How Vocal Point and MelUDees prepared for the semifinals of the ICCA

BY JORDANNA GARLAND

Staff Reporter

“Pitch Perfect” is fiction. Vocal Point and MelUDees are real.

On March 25 at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, two of the university’s a cappella groups, Vocal Point and MelUDees, competed for a spot in the finals at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) Semifinals for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Vocal Point and MelUDees are two of eight a cappella groups on campus. The two co-ed a cappella groups regularly perform events at the university and at other schools.

Out of the 10 a cappella groups competing at semifinals, Vocal Point and MelUDees are the only two groups from the same university competing at the event, which according to Sydney Levine of MelUDees, has never happened before for the university.

“I think it’s really awesome that we have two UD groups going in,” Levine, the president of the MelUDees, said. “We’ll be able to give each other that extra support that day.”



Although these two groups competed against each other, preparation for their performances looked similar. Several days during winter break, both groups rehearsed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. These rehearsals entailed choreography, practicing notes and revising their sets based on the feedback they received from judges during the quarter-final rounds.

In the Mid-Atlantic region, there were five quarterfinals, with Vocal Point performing in the first quarterfinal of the season and MelUDees performing in the last. The top two a cappella groups from each quarterfinal were selected to advance to semifinals.

Vocal Point and MelUDees both placed second in their respective quarterfinals, ensuring both groups a shot at semifinals.

Nicholas Quintana, president of Vocal Point, described the difficulty that faces all the groups competing for a spot in the national finals.

“Out of the ten best groups from fifty groups that competed, they only take one,” Quintana said. “So it’s gonna be a lot of fierce competition.”

So far, Vocal Point has been the only a cappella group from the university that has ever competed in finals, having placed third in 2014. MelUDees have competed in eight ICCA competitions, having gone to semifinals just once before in 2016.

For Levine, a senior at the university, the opportunity to perform at semifinals has been a long time coming. During her freshman year, MelUDees was unable to compete in semifinals after COVID-19 disrupted the 2020 ICCA Semifinals competition. Despite winning first place for the 2020 quarterfinals, MelUDees never got to step foot onto the semifinals stage until now.

“It’s really special for me that finally I’m getting to go to semifinals now,” Levine said. “Hopefully, we do really well at semis and a chance to move on to finals would be so cool.”

Both presidents of each group said their respective performers felt a mix of excitement, nervousness, passion and pride before the competition.

Each group had only ten minutes to perform. Quintana said that for Vocal Point, the many hours they have spent working to perfect those 10 minutes shows the amount of care that has been put into the performance.

“We’ve spent so so so many hours into this 10 minutes that we’re going to perform,” Quintana, a sophomore at the university, said. “Everyone has grown together and grown so fond of what we’re creating that it’s kind of difficult to remove those nerves from performing.”

On March 24, the day before the big competition, both Vocal Point and MelUDees had a free preview of their sets in Bacchus theater at 7 p.m. to prepare for the real deal the next day.

When asked how they would celebrate if they do proceed to finals, Quintana stated that in 2014, when Vocal Point made it to finals, there was an extravagant celebration before the group charted off to New York for the event.

For Levine, when asked about how MelUDees would celebrate if they won, she responded with uncertainty about what the performers would do.

“To be in the top ten groups would be amazing,” Levine said with a wide smile. “Thinking about it right now, there were a couple hundred groups that were in the quarterfinals and we’re in the top one hundred, which is impressive in [and] of itself.”

Both presidents expressed that no matter what happens at the ICCA Semifinals, the university should be proud that two of their groups have made it this far and they are happy for each other.

Though both university a cappella groups performed, neither advanced to finals. DaCadence of the University of Maryland won first place, Under A Rest from West Chester University and RAAG from Rutgers University tied for second place and MSN from George Mason University placed third.

Vocal Point did however win the outstanding choreography award for the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We’re just gonna give it our all, put everything out on that stage in those 10 minutes, and whatever happens will be profitable,” Quintana said.