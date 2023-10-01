I did a social media detox for nine months. Here’s what happened.

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

It’s generally known that using social media can be unhealthy. “Doomscrolling” and “brain rot” have become popularized terms online, referring to the negative effects of having endless content available at our fingertips that results in unrestricted scrolling.

Of course, it’s possible to use social media in a healthy way. It can be a great creative outlet for people; it offers advice, tips and DIYs one can find inspiration from. Last winter, however, social media became very toxic and an unhealthy coping mechanism for me.

I first noticed my excessive usage of social media on TikTok. I scrolled through the app whenever I had a free moment. This was a problem, as the majority of my screen time was spent on TikTok. It was also the content of my “For You” page that became a bit toxic. I know the algorithm is personalized, but no matter how many times I said I wasn’t interested in certain videos, they still crept back onto my screen.

Many of the videos that started taking a toll on me were self-diagnosis videos. They were primarily set up in the format of “If you did ABC as a child, then you probably have XYZ now.” This was really damaging for a lot of reasons. First of all, these videos were not coming from actual doctors but rather unlicensed people’s personal experiences. It is one thing to share your own experiences, but it’s harmful to make professional claims while not actually being a professional.

It’s important to note that I was also at a very vulnerable place when these videos flooded my page. For a while, it was difficult to detach myself from this type of thinking. I ended up questioning myself – as well as what I’ve gone through – and self-diagnosing. I then decided to make the decision of going two weeks without TikTok to see if it resolved this issue.

At first, it was hard for me to not spend all my free time watching videos. I was very uncomfortable not having stimulation at the touch of a button. Instead, I was left with my own thoughts.

Eventually, I started thinking about my relationship with other social media apps. Did I really like these apps, or had I had them for so long that it was now my routine to check them as though they were my email? I found Snapchat was no longer enjoyable to me because it was full of people I no longer talk to. Additionally, I never posted on it, so I didn’t see a point in keeping it.

Twitter (recently rebranded as X, but Twitter at the time) also started having the same effect as TikTok had on me. Every tweet seemed negative, whether it was constant terrible news or people nitpicking others. Granted, this could be because my mental health was already not at its best, but it started becoming more and more apparent that I wasn’t able to separate myself from the negativity on social media. This led to a lot of unhealthy comparisons that I would make between myself and random strangers on the internet.

After two weeks, I decided to delete all my social media apps except for Instagram. I only kept Instagram because I used it mainly as a form of communication with distant relatives and friends that I don’t see very often. To take up my newly gained time, I decided to embark on hobbies that I had always wanted to try.

Some of my newly revived hobbies included writing, crocheting and relearning how to play the guitar. When I wasn’t doing these things, I was reaching out to friends and family more and even coworkers that I wanted to form friendships with outside of work. Time flashed forward, and I suddenly realized that I had now been off of social media for nine months.

Nowadays, I’ve noticed that I’m a lot more productive when it comes to my free time. While the change didn’t cure all of my mental struggles and sometimes, all I want to do is “doomscroll,” I found that doing so on Instagram Reels was no longer satisfying (they were Facebook mom-oriented). I got bored very quickly.

On top of being able to keep up with my everyday responsibilities and hobbies, I also feel a lot more present when I’m with people I love because I no longer have any distractions to take away from hanging out with them. I’ve felt that being off social media changed my general perspective on the world, and I’m finally able to get out of the chronically online mindset.

Although social media can be fun and exciting, it can become very unhealthy, especially if you’re going through personal hardships. It’s even more harmful when you have unwanted perspectives being pushed on you. I believe that it’s a fun challenge to try just a day of no social media. Bonus points if you keep decreasing your screen time and increasing your presence in person.