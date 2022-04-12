International recruiting dynamics for the university’s field hockey program

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Senior Ashley Iannuzzi (right), from New Jersey, and sophomore Kiki Oudshoorn (left), from the Netherlands, embrace during a first-round NCAA tournament game this past November.

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

International recruiting has been shown to be beneficial for the university’s field hockey program.

Despite being miles from home, Berber Bakermans has found a second family in the university’s field hockey program.



The junior midfielder from Best, located in the Netherlands, was recruited into the nationally-revered program by head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof.



“It definitely took a few weeks before I felt at home because it’s like a whole different culture, a different language,” Bakermans said. “My teammates were very opening, welcoming and their parents are the same, like they literally treat me as a second daughter and I would go home with them over the weekend.”

The incorporation of international recruiting helps bring diversity to the program.

With the sport of field hockey being a worldwide spectacle, van de Kerkhof emphasized the importance of incorporating international athletes into collegiate athletics.

“If you look at the top programs, the divisional powerhouses in this country, they have a combination of excellent domestic players, but also a large number of excellent foreign players,” van de Kerkhof said. “I believe that you want to bring a combination of players in from different angles to make the best possible players group.”

Recruiting international players happens both at home and abroad. The process of international recruiting is similar to local recruiting in certain aspects.

According to van de Kerkhof, international recruiting at the local level happens when athletes from abroad come to clinics and summer camps. When van de Kerkhof or other coaches make the trip overseas, they go to tournaments and other events to keep an eye on certain athletes that are of interest.

Van de Kerkhof is from the Netherlands, meaning he has connections with certain club coaches and organizations that have promising talent.

Along with van de Kerkhof, two other coaches on his staff are from international backgrounds. Jordan McKee, the team’s associate head coach, is from Ireland, while Stephanie Hussey, an assistant coach, is from Argentina.

International athletes that have played for the field hockey team are also resources for international recruiting.

“Delaware has been welcoming a number of international players for a number of years now,” van de Kerkhof said. “Those players that eventually returned to their homelands can be great ambassadors for you, they can point out that, ‘hey, I have this kid at my club, I think it would be great for you.’”

Meanwhile athletes like Ashlyn Carr help to integrate international athletes into the culture of the field hockey team at the university.

“I love learning about new cultures,” Carr said. “We integrate their culture and ours, and we teach them about ours, like how we go about life, and how they go about their life and we meet in the middle.”

Carr also said that the team does a “pre pre-season” where they get to know each other and find housing together to help the team — especially international athletes — bond.

She also mentioned that integrating talent from all different backgrounds helps to create a winning culture. Since winning a national championship in 2016, the Blue Hens have continued their success in conference play finishing above .500 every season since. This past fall, the team went 13-9 (5-1 CAA) and won a first-round playoff game versus Fairfield University.

“It’s important to acknowledge at the end of the day, I don’t see the difference anymore between domestic and international,” van de Kerkhof said. “They are all Delaware Blue Hens.”