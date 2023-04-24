Is the AAP worth some of the sacrifices that come along with it?

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

This article will be published in The Review’s special magazine issue, set to be available on campus starting the week of April 24.

During my senior year of high school, I was heavily encouraged to do the Associate in Arts Program (AAP) that the university offers. This program allows in-state students to get an associate’s degree at very little cost with courses taught by university faculty at the Dover, Georgetown and Wilmington campuses. Once the two years are completed, most students transfer to the Newark main campus to complete their bachelor’s degree.

I decided to enter the program because of its affordability and the close proximity of the Georgetown campus to my home in Bethany. Throughout my time in the program, I have encountered many benefits and drawbacks that I wish I had known before making the decision.

The most obvious benefit of the program was that the tuition was essentially free. Most in-state students are eligible for the Student Excellence Equals Degree (SEED) scholarship that covers most, if not all, of the tuition. Despite the 40-minute commute, it was still nice to be able to live at home. I also decided to enter the program because my first year was fully online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, I preferred free classes over paying tuition if I had to stay home either way.

The classes I took at the Georgetown campus felt significantly smaller than the classes at the Newark campus. The AAP has 900 students enrolled in the program whereas there are 18,618 undergraduates at the university altogether. Due to the smaller class sizes, it was easier to get to know my classmates and professors more personally. The classes offered primarily fulfilled the university’s undergraduate breadth requirements, so regardless of major, students could expect to share classes with many of the same students.

Students could also expect to see the same people every day because, at least on the Georgetown campus, the majority of the classes were held in the same building in the same rotation of three classrooms. For me, the setting felt less like a college and more like a high school.

Likewise, since the classes were significantly downsized, so were the courses offered. It wasn’t like you could take any courses you wanted – there were only a select few to choose from. Although it may be convenient to get specific requirements out of the way for free, most people can’t take courses that align with their major.

It wasn’t until I arrived on the Newark campus last fall semester and began my junior year that I was able to take credits related to my major. I felt like a freshman for the first two months of last semester, when in reality I was starting the halfway point of my degree.

It was difficult feeling like everyone else had established a solid friend group during their previous two years together, while I only knew a very small portion of people from the program that I no longer see at this much larger campus.

I also felt slightly behind everyone else in my major, only now starting courses everyone else took in their freshman or sophomore years. At first, I attributed this perception to feeling overwhelmed in this new environment. With time, however, I’ve been able to see that this is due to the program’s failure to adequately prepare me for an authentic college experience.

On the other hand, the program offers courses to prepare you for your transition to the Newark campus, which I found helpful in allowing me more time to determine my major and become familiar with college life. I also learned a lot about how to navigate academic sites and access information like my degree audit. These courses also provided excellent advice for finding my way through the campus.

Although the program helped prepare me for some aspects of the transition to main campus, it still neglected to share a great deal of important information. For example, I was never shown Blue Hen Planner until my roommate showed it to me. Until then, I was expected to manually create one schedule and search for individual courses, which was both time-consuming and confusing.

A few other things I didn’t know until my junior year were how to navigate the housing portal and meal plans. I had been told that it was important and that I would use them once I arrived on campus, but I was never shown any demonstrations. Again, without my current roommate, I would have really struggled to figure out basic campus necessities. Understanding how to take out loans and distribute my financial aid also proved to be a struggle, since my previous (nearly) expense-free two years did not require financial literacy.

Although the program seeks to support students in transitioning to the Newark campus in their junior year, I still found the transition to be very difficult. I feel as though I am only slightly more adjusted than I would have been if the program had not helped with the adjustment at all. The AAP is definitely a great way to save money while receiving a degree, but sometimes I wonder if I would have been better off receiving the entirety of my education in Newark.