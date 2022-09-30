Is the pandemic over?: Students’ thoughts on the state of COVID-19￼

BY TARA LENNON

Editor-in-Chief

“The pandemic is over,” President Joe Biden said in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sept. 18.

With the two-week mask requirement concluded and the university no longer publishing the number of COVID-19 cases on campus nor requiring students to complete the daily health checks or weekly testing it had required in the past, to what extent are students still thinking about COVID-19?

Is COVID still at the forefront of students’ minds? Or for university students, is the pandemic finally over?

The students The Review polled on this question fell mostly in the middle ground when it came to these questions, with the common answer being that COVID-19 is not fully, but mostly over, at least for college students.

“I think, personally, COVID is still a threat to immunocompromised [people] … but, it’s not like a threat to people our age …,” freshman Max Weaver said.

Weaver said that he no longer wears a mask in public places, but that he still respects those who choose to wear a mask and that he would wear a mask if he was instructed to do so.

“I think it’s mostly over … I don’t worry about it anymore,” junior Abram Boanoub said, comparing COVID-19 to seasonal flu.

International graduate student Greshma Vachepalli, who is in her second semester at the university, sees the pandemic as over.

“It’s a new beginning after two years of pandemic …,” Vachepalli said.

Sophomore Sulayma Matamoros, however, expressed discontent with Biden’s statement and mixed feelings regarding the state of the pandemic.

“I think the pandemic has definitely died down but as a man in an incredibly important position of leadership, it’s maybe something he should continue to address because it doesn’t mean that it’s completely gone …,” Matamoros said. “I wouldn’t say it’s over.”

One of the final vestiges of the university’s COVID-19 policy from years past is the isolation policy for students who test positive. Though only a five-day isolation period is required, COVID-19 is still a reality for those students missing class and weekend festivities due to a positive test.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated New Castle County’s COVID-19 level as low, with 86.1% of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Additionally, the university is requiring that students stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations, unless they have an approved exemption.

Biden’s comments regarding the state of the pandemic come also as health officials are urging Congress to spend $22.4 billion more on COVID-19.

Later, as Biden roamed around the Detroit auto show in his “60 Minutes” interview, he elaborated on his earlier thought.

“We still have a problem with COVID, we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over.”