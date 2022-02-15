“It feels never-ending:” Nursing students reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic

Juanita Phillips/THE REVIEW

BY

Associate News Editor

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, the nursing profession across the nation remains in critical condition, and the university nursing students are no exception to the challenges faced.

One major challenge — distance learning — has seemed to have lasting effects on nursing students’ academic performance and mental health. Even as the university welcomed students back to campus last fall, students in the nursing program felt unprepared for the hands-on environment.

Senior nursing student Brianna Ferrante saw how the transition from taking virtual to in-person exams was not as smooth as students may have hoped for in their return to campus.

“A lot of juniors were failing last semester, and I had to tutor a lot of them,” Ferrante said. “It was really sad because I couldn’t even blame them.”

Lindsay Zimble, a sophomore in the major, says the intense workload contributed to her stress and burnout.

“There were days where I would literally sit in the library for hours and hours, take a test, thought I did amazing, didn’t do amazing and I would be holding back the tears as I walked home,” Zimble said. “I felt like I was sure I’ll have that feeling again for the next two and a half years. Like I worked so hard and it doesn’t pay off.”

In addition to online exams, some nursing students completed their clinical assignments virtually. Catherine Heilferty, an associate professor and director of accreditation and outcomes for the university’s School of Nursing, recognized that it is not the same as the ‘on-the-field’ portion of the program. However, there appeared to be an unexpected benefit.

“What we hear from students is that it is a safe place for them to practice,” Heilferty said. “They’ve tried things once or twice before they get out there and so they leave with more confidence than they otherwise might not have.”

On top of academics, nursing students had to navigate staying healthy enough to attend class once the clinicals went back in person during the last semester.

In order to remain COVID-19 negative, Ferrante said that much of the time she had to isolate herself from her peers.

“Not only am I sitting in my room, studying all these things that are really hard, but I’m alone, and I can’t really see anyone because I don’t want to risk my [clinical] hours getting cut short.” Ferrante said.

Before the arrival of the fall semester, Heilferty and her colleagues established a program, Acclimating Student Nurses After the Pandemic (ASNAP), after surveying nursing students on what would be most effective to support them emotionally, physically and academically. Many students requested opportunities to interact with each other in person, such as weekly study groups and hands-on activities.

“We learned that it has value regardless of the pandemic,” Heilferty said. “We started this as an early, urgent project to support students, but we’re learning that it has long lasting benefits for sure.”

The ASNAP team plans to continue the program when the pandemic ends.

Zimble, on the other hand, says that change should start in the classroom, where students can anchor on their professors for support.

“I like feeling that I know professors on more of a personal basis, rather than on Zoom,” Zimble said. “I think as the pandemic gets better and things go a little bit back to normal more, that’s already a step in the right direction.”

While better serving the needs of students is a process, Heilferty argued that despite the unique challenges, students have come out more resilient.

“I’m proud of the way our UD students managed in particular because they, with as many changes as they lived with over the last couple of years, really managed to find a way through and to be successful,” Heilferty said.

According to nursing students, navigating the pandemic is a continuous struggle.

“I know it’ll be fine, but it’s just not what my outlook on nursing was my freshman year,” Ferrante said. “I’m entering a field where at least I know I’m going to be burned out pretty quick. So, I’m trying to prep for it now.”

However, Zimble says that she and her peers will continue to press on.

“It’s overwhelming, there’s so much to learn and so much to do. It’s definitely a challenge, but we all feel like we’re in it together.”