“It’s our time to attack”: With “production” to fill at linebacker, Delaware sees upside in Dillon Trainer, Mateo Vandamia

Linebacker Johnny Buchanan turned heads at Delaware’s football pro day when he showed his bounce to NFL team scouts – all 40 inches of his vertical leap surely made their way into the evaluators’ notebooks.

Although Buchanan’s feat was rightfully celebrated and publicized by the Blue Hens, it also served as a reminder of the turnover Delaware is experiencing at his position. The Hens have absorbed the departures of Buchanan, Drew Nickles and Liam Trainer. All were veterans in the middle of the squad’s defense and anchored a unit that finished third in the Football Championship Subdivision in total defense, trailing only Jackson State and national champion South Dakota State.

Delaware head coach Ryan Carty is specific in how he terms the task ahead at the linebacker position.

“I don’t wanna call them shoes to fill,” Carty said. “There’s just production that needs to happen out of that room. There were guys that have played for a long time, [were] experienced and produced. We need to fill those tackles and we need to fill those calls being made and fronts being set and motions being adjusted to. That’s what needs to get filled.”

For that purpose, the Blue Hens are turning to Dillon Trainer and Mateo Vandamia in particular. Dillon is the younger brother of Liam Trainer, while Vandamia is now in his second year at linebacker after being converted from his Swiss-army-knife role on offense following Carty’s hiring.

“He’s progressed very well,” Carty said of Vandamia. “There’s no doubt. He’s taken huge steps, huge strides toward becoming the guy who we can count on to go in there and make plays, kind of right now. And we’re gonna need him to.”

With time on defense under his belt, Vandamia feels better equipped to answer the call.

“I think a lot of it just comes with reps, so I think the time helps a lot,” Vandamia said. “Last season, it was a bit shaky to start, but we had those older guys – Johnny, Liam, Drew – they helped a lot. But I think the biggest thing’s reps and the time, and I’m getting there.”

Flipping from one side of the ball to the other was no small task, though, after a glimpse of potential on offense at running back. Vandamia emerged as a force on the Hens’ offense during the 2020 season that was played in spring 2021 due to the pandemic. Then a redshirt freshman, he broke out versus Stony Brook with two touchdown catches for 42 yards, including an offensive scoop-and-score. Much has changed for Vandamia since.

“It’s definitely different when everything’s moving the opposite direction,” Vandamia said. “That’s for sure. And defensively, everything’s a lot more reactionary. But [I’ve] gotten past that little lull right there.”

Along the way, Vandamia said he benefited from a few transferable skills in the move from offense to defense, such as an ability to better read the breaks of pass-catchers’ routes and to detect their body language.

Meanwhile, Dillon Trainer is primed to step into the exact position among Delaware’s linebacker spots that had been occupied by Liam Trainer.

“It’s been pretty awesome to see, I’m not gonna lie,” Dillon Trainer said of his potential move up into Liam’s role. “Again, Liam, Johnny and Drew, those guys truly paved the way for the room that we have now. They set a great example just in terms of the mentality of our defense, what it takes to lead in a program, in a defense and in a linebacker room.”

While honoring that trio’s legacy, Dillon Trainer and the current Hens seek to chart their own course.

“I think the biggest thing for us is to realize, ‘We’re not trying to be the next Johnny, the next Liam, the next Drew.’ I’m trying to be the first Dillon Trainer,” he said. “I know Mateo’s trying to be the first Mateo. It’s cool to look at those guys and see the legacy that they left and how much of an impact they had on the program, but at the same time, I think it’s nice to kinda get our opportunity and take a step back and realize that it’s our time to attack now.”

Dillon Trainer’s mode of attack projects to be different than that of Liam, Carty said, despite the duo’s identical position.

“If you’re comparing Liam and Dillon, they’re different humans, they’re different body types, their attributes are different, their skill set is different,” Carty said, noting that Dillon (listed at 6 foot, 1 inch and 225 pounds) is smaller than Liam (6 foot, 2 inches, 235).

The second-year coach is optimistic about Dillon Trainer’s own chances for highlights, however.

“He’s certainly got a skill set out here [such] that he has a high ceiling,” Carty said. “He can come out here and make significant plays if he continues to get better.”

For Dillon Trainer, it starts with a mindset stemming from a lesson from his father, Joe Trainer. Joe was head football coach at Rhode Island from 2009 to 2013 and served as defensive coordinator at Villanova from 2014 to 2018.

“My dad used to say it all the time, it’s, ‘Everybody loves recruiting. Who loves football?’” Dillon Trainer said. “You know, everybody loves the mentality of football when you’re in the photo shoots and stuff like that, but I think that [Liam] and I both do a good job of loving the grind especially, loving it year-round, loving it when things aren’t going well. So I just hope I can bring that same attitude.

“Obviously, as a little brother, I just wanna do everything a little bit better than he [Liam] did, so we’ll see what happens, but I’m excited.”

As with their teammates, Trainer and Vandamia have work to do before the Blue Hens’ spring practice sessions culminate with the annual Blue-White scrimmage on April 21 at 6 p.m. Moreover, West Chester graduate transfer linebacker Jackson Taylor projects to be a factor near the top of the depth chart as well.

All the same, Dillon Trainer and Vandamia are likely to start the 2023 season in starter-level capacities, representing a new kind of pressure for the linebackers.

“It’s definitely going to be exciting,” Vandamia said. “But we’d rather have the pressure than not.”