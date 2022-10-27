Jack Posobiec comes to university; students take to Memorial Hall to protest

BY

Late on a rainy Monday night, a group of university students rallied together in the dark to protest conservative activist Jack Posobiec’s presence at the university.

The Oct. 3 protest was organized by College Democrats after Turning Point USA, another registered student organization (RSO), announced that conservative personality Candace Owens was coming to the university as a part of Turning Point’s Live Free Tour.

However, Owens was unable to attend the event, so Posobiec attended in her place. The protest continued despite Owens not attending, due to Posobiec’s similar views and alleged ties to white supremacists. Both Owens and Posobiec are vocal of their right-wing views across many media platforms. The protests occurred at 7 p.m. on the south Memorial Hall steps, the same time Posobiec was speaking at the university.

Many of the protestors spoke about how allowing speakers with political views like Posobiec does not align with the values detailed within this excerpt of the university mission statement: “The University of Delaware promotes an environment in which all people are inspired to learn, and encourages intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, free inquiry and respect for the views and values of an increasingly diverse population.”

“These kinds of things we hear from them are about our culture being taken away from us. They don’t seem to understand culture is not static,” senior information systems and political science double major and vice president of College Democrats Weldin Dunn said.

Political RSOs on the university’s campus reflect a range of differing opinions among the student body. According to John West, senior political science and Italian major and president of College Democrats, the protesters understand that all political opinions and beliefs are accepted, however they feel if certain speakers are allowed at the university it could cause harm.

“It’s hard because me and Weldin both understand that there is a right to free speech here, and we fully support that, and because Turning Point is a registered student organization here they have the ability to have any speaker that they want,” West said. “But with someone of this level of fame coming, someone has to sign off on it and we think it’s problematic to allow someone who spouts so much hate to speak here on campus.”

Audrey Bufano, president of Turning Point USA and senior statistics major, was asked to comment on the counter protest.

Bufano wrote in an Instagram direct message, “No club members or officers were present at the protest. No further comment.”

Speakers at the protests cited concerns surrounding comments Owens and Posobiec have made towards women.

“Posobiec and Owen’s conservative beliefs about women’s roles in society diminish the importance of women, and because of this they do not speak for the students at UD,” junior communications major Grace Pankuck said. “These beliefs also ironically don’t seem to align with the massive sign the school put outside of Morris Library this past semester.”

Other speakers also acknowledged the mural hanging outside of Morris Library.

“When I sit here at this school, and I look at a sign that says ‘Love is love. Black Lives Matter. Diversity makes us stronger,’ and I see an event like this, I’m upset,” Elijah Simmons, a senior communications major said.

The speakers at the protest said it was not only the allowance of certain speakers to come to the university, but also the lack of acknowledgement of the event that led to the protest.

“I feel like there should be an understanding, and there should be a, I guess you could say, response from the university that says, ‘Okay, look we believe in these ideologies, we believe this and that, we’re having this person because we’re allowing them to speak because we believe we should allow other people to speak,’” Simmons said. “We didn’t get a single email, we didn’t get a single notification, nothing, about this happening, or anything from the university response of anything happening. It was just silence.”

The university was asked to comment on the protest.

Peter Bothum, media relations manager for the university, wrote in an email:

“Jack Posobiec was a last-minute replacement for Candace Owens for an event organized by the student chapter of Turning Point USA, a registered student organization (RSO), which followed all applicable University policies and procedures in organizing the event. All speakers on campus must be invited by a UD organization, and all RSO’s have the right to invite visitors to campus. As part of the University’s mission to foster a wide range of ideas and respectful debate, groups may invite speakers whose views may be contrary to the values of the University, its administration or faculty.”

West said that the overall goal of the protest was to encourage conversation between differing viewpoints as well as raise awareness on how inviting speakers with the same views as Owens or Posobiec could negatively impact the university.

“The one thing we can do is keep showing up and speaking out. We need to be loud, not harmful but vocal, and if we’re loud enough maybe UD will take us seriously,” Pankuck said.