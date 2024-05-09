Kee Tobar: The university’s first racial equity and inclusion director

JORDANNA GARLAND

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

In October, Whiquitta “Kee” Tobar was appointed as the university’s racial equity and inclusion director. After working at the university for nearly seven months, Tobar sat down with The Review to discuss the importance of assuming this position, her experiences that have led her to this role and her goals for the future.

Before coming to the university, Tobar worked as a justice and a legal aid attorney in Philadelphia. As an attorney, Tobar expresses the importance of actively listening to her clients while also encouraging them to share their ideas and opinions.

“Learning how to do that in a way that was accessible for them, in a way that empowered them to not only just listen to me but be participants in the conversation, I think is a relevant skill set that I can offer also to transfer to this position,” Tobar says. “Being able to talk to students about policies and practices and also empower them to look at the policies and practices for themselves and have discussions about that.”

While Tobar has experience as an attorney, she also served as chief diversity and inclusion officer for nearly three years at Community Legal Services. She describes how the position allowed her to think critically about policy and system reform.

One of her main focuses is working on issues relating to identity, whether it be sexual orientation, gender identity or how identity intersects with race and socioeconomic status.

“Which is necessary for this role, because you’re also thinking about how to create initiatives across departments, right?” Tobar says. “So the ability to have that vision, foresight and the ability to know how to collaborate with people is a necessary skill as it relates to this work.”

Speaking to the importance of this position, Tobar describes why it is so impactful to have support systems in institutions where there seem to be barriers to support. She describes that her work is not only for students to feel recognized and valued, but also for faculty to feel uplifted in their work relating to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The more that we can reduce barriers [and] the more that we can support students, the more that they can have the space and opportunity to be innovative and to be thinking about and accessing the university and the vibrancy of the university,” she says. “I also want to be able to create practices and policies that enable staff to show up as their best selves and put their most innovative practices and policies forward in service to students.”

In comparison to the work of Student Diversity and Inclusion (SDI) and the Center for Black Culture (CBC), Tobar focuses more on policy change at the administrative level, whereas SDI and the CBC have more of a student programming focus. SDI and the CBC are engaging with students on a day-to-day basis, while Tobar is not.

“I see SDI and … the CBC, I see them as partners,” Tobar says. “They funnel information to me, they direct me to students … and sometimes, also acting as thought partners with me because they are, again, engaging with the students day to day, but I am not.

Since she has been at the university for just under a year, Tobar has not had much time to develop any new policies or initiatives at the university, but she is eager to hear from students and staff on ways she can help foster a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all.

Tobar wants students and faculty to know that she recognizes that there is work to be done at the university and that said work is largely collaborative across multiple departments. She is excited to have discussions about what can be done for the university going forward.

“I want students to be excited about what is to be done,” Tobar says. “And I also want them to hold me accountable, because the work is really important to me, but it’s more important to do the work than to talk about it.”