Lambert lauds “resilient” team as Delaware volleyball heads to NCAA tournament

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief

Delaware’s volleyball program could not crack Towson University last year. Three matches, nine total sets and no victories.

That all changed this September when the Blue Hens traveled to Towson and split two matches with their rival, both going into a decisive fifth set. Since those two matches, Delaware has only incurred one loss – to the College of Charleston the week after.

Head coach Kimberly Lambert said that the victory at Towson in the regular season gave her team confidence heading into a second straight Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) title match with the Tigers.

“There wasn’t a sense of panic,” Lambert said. “This particular time, with this particular group of girls, they’re the ones kind of leading the charge on the scouting reports, and they’ve already watched video on their own before we even sit down and talk with them.”

The No. 2 seed Hens (24-4, 15-3 CAA) took down top-ranked Towson in four sets to clinch the CAA championship and an automatic qualifier in the NCAA tournament. It was the program’s fifth conference title and first since 2011.

Despite a program-record 15 consecutive wins, the road was never easy for Lambert’s group. Delaware swept four conference opponents on the road en route to an 11-1 away record and ‘reverse sweeped’ Hofstra University in October to stay in reach of a top two seed in the conference tournament.

“I learned that they’re more resilient than I could’ve asked for,” Lambert said. “There were times that we caught ourselves behind in matches or even in sets. Even when that happened … we were able to regroup, and we were able to pull off the win.”

Graduate outside hitter Lani Mason had 20 kills in the title victory, winning Most Outstanding Player recognition from the CAA. Graduate setter Ezgi Basaranlar and senior rightside hitter Madelyn Grunza also secured all-tournament awards.

Lambert sees the senior leadership of Mason, Basaranlar and Eileen Gex – all graduate students – as key to the team’s sustained success. When previous head coach Sara Matthews took the head coaching spot at Notre Dame, Lambert was promoted in February of 2022 from associate head coach.

“When I took over, we didn’t lose anybody to the transfer portal,” Lambert said. “They were all still pretty loyal to Delaware and to me, and I’m extremely appreciative of that and understand that that’s not always the case.”

When celebration broke out after defeating Towson in the conference tournament, one of the first people Lambert talked to was Matthews, who is “like a sister” to her. During matches, Lambert joked she has to turn off her Apple Watch if Matthews is following along and rooting her on.

She certainly sees her old mentor as a crucial part of the program’s ascension. Matthews led the team out of a tumultuous time in 2017, bringing the Hens back to contention in the CAA.

“I know she’s super supportive and extremely happy for the players in the program,” Lambert said. “She’s also part of the foundation that goes into this program as well.”

Missouri (17-12, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) comes from a packed conference, having played nationally ranked teams much of the season. The Tigers, however, do enter Friday’s match with three straight losses.

Lambert believes her squad can stand up to the challenging test of a Power Five school.

“They definitely have more size, they have more experience at this level of environment, in these environments that we’ll be playing in this weekend,” Lambert said. “But I think that everyone has holes. And we’re hoping to exploit that.”

The Blue Hens face off with Missouri at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+, with the winner drawing the winner of No. 1 Nebraska and Long Island University on Saturday.