Lerner Hall’s newest exhibition celebrates the women of Delaware

BY ALEX LAVINSON

Staff Writer

Last month, the university became the third host of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Art Exhibition. The exhibition, currently residing in Alfred Lerner Hall’s atrium, boasts a collection of 169 watercolor portraits of prominent, Delaware-based women.

The represented women, drawn by Delaware artist Theresa Walton, include First Lady Jill Biden, United States Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, African American poet Alice Dunbar-Nelson and many others. However, to the women who helped bring the exhibition to campus, it is more than just an art gallery.

To Lynn Evans, a director of the university’s Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), the collection offers not only an artistic statement but also a learning opportunity, heavily encouraging people to pay it a visit.

“Unless you see it, there isn’t an understanding of the people, in this case women, who have contributed to the history of Delaware,” Evans said. “Most often, history and the narrative are written by men, about men, and would not recognize the impact that women have had. It will not only inform the people who see the exhibit but also make them think in terms of the totality of people and the diversity of people that go into making history.”

The WLI contributed heavily to acquiring the gallery on campus. Many of the organization members feel it is a necessary step in furthering women’s equality and visibility in a multitude of fields.

Wendy Smith, co-founder of the WLI, stated that it is necessary for young women to see themselves in locations of significance.

“If women don’t see other women that have preceded them in these positions, they don’t see themselves in that role,” Smith said.

Smith expressed excitement to be honoring the women of the exhibition, saying that they are not just amazing women, but amazing people from all walks of life. She wished that she had similarly powerful influences while she was in school.

“I was at Harvard for my Ph.D,” Smith said. “There was one room in the psychology building that had the faces of all of the incredible faculty that had been tenured and that had been in psychology at Harvard University, and they were an incredible group of people … and they were all white men. And I remember as a student thinking, ‘Where do I belong in this cadre of people … do I belong? Is this something that I can do too as a female?’”

Lauren Vella, chief of staff to President Dennis Assanis, shared similar feelings, highlighting the collection’s wide array of voices.

“There’s such diversity in that group,” she said. “I think every major on campus could find someone that would inspire them. There’s chemists, there’s athletes, there’s politicians, there are poets, there are writers. There’s really someone in every discipline.”

The newest slate of Hall of Fame inductees consists of five significantly accomplished women: Patricia Dailey Lewis, Bonnie Meszaros, Paulette Sullivan Moore, Leslie Newman and Lynn Snyder-Mackler.

The exhibition will be on campus for the remainder of 2024.