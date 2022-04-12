55.7 F
Letter from the DEI Board

The Review’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Board is focused on addressing and educating The Review staff on matters pertaining to diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe that the university and The Review should include people from every race, ethnicity, class, age and sexual orientation if we want to improve our community. It is our job to hold ourselves accountable to prevent spreading misinformation and depicting trauma to our loyal readers. We recognize our past mistakes and aim to rectify them by prioritizing research and compassion with every single article we release. The Review was originally created to be a voice for our community, and we remain committed to upholding this belief with our coverage and content. 

The DEI Board is always open to accepting new ideas and members. Feel free to reach out to us so you can make a difference in our community. Thank you for your companionship and support!

Jordan Davis, Chairman of The Review’s DEI Board

