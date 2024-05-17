Letter from the Editor-in-Chief

RISHA INAGANTI

Editor-in-Chief

I spent an alarming amount of my life completely out of tune when it came to what was happening in the world around me. To me, newspapers were just a place to grab comics and crosswords, and broadcast stations were nothing more than something to turn on when ads were playing everywhere else.

It was not until the 2016 election season that I became shockingly aware of the impact of journalism. With the rise of problematic politicians, the uncertainty of the state of the world and the constant alarming events, it felt impossible to escape the news.

Now, when the world is yet again at a pivotal time, I aim to help others recognize the importance of news that I failed to see for so long. Throughout my time at The Review, I have seen firsthand the power journalism can hold.

You see, journalism is more than just Rory Gilmore stealing a yacht or a main character in a romantic comedy writing a blog about love. And while these admittedly may have been factors that contributed to this career choice, I am thankful that The Review has opened my eyes to the true meaning of journalism.

Shall it be through the coverage of breaking news, the discussion of troubling university topics or the thorough recaps of important events, The Review has stood as an unwavering pillar to our community.

More than that, The Review has introduced me to some of my closest friends and favorite people. The relationships I have formed are lifelong, and I am so honored that those same people entrusted me to take on this leadership role.

As The Review shifts into its new year, I am incredibly lucky to work alongside someone as like-minded and driven as Executive Editor Gaby Nieves. It is rare to see two powerful women of color lead such a profound organization, and I am confident in our ability to keep the momentum of The Review alive.

Whether this is your first time hearing of us or you are an avid reader of The Review, I look forward to serving you and the rest of our university community during this upcoming year.

Sincerely,

Risha Inaganti, Editor-in-Chief