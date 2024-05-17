Letter from the Executive Editor

GABY NIEVES

Executive Editor

If someone came up to me in high school and told me I would go into my senior year of college as the executive editor of a newspaper, I would think two things.

Number one: “Of all things, you time traveled for this?” Number two: “Yeah, right. There’s no way that’s happening. Who reads newspapers?”

No one came up to me and told me that. But even if someone did, I would not have believed them. I was attending a vocational high school and receiving certifications for a trade. As much as I valued academics and education, the idea that I could one day pursue (AKA afford) a degree was a far-off dream, let alone a degree in English.

And yet, I was a dreamer. A dreamer descended from a long line of dreamers – that is the only reason I was born in this country in the first place.

So, while I only continued to dream through high school, I also put in the work. I persevered in my studies in the face of everything thrown my way (and there were many things thrown my way).

Of course, through the battlefield of projects and part-time jobs, I often stumbled. I frequently fell. But luckily for me, I had one hobby that I could always find solace in at the end of the day: reading.

No, I did not stay up late every night reading newspapers. To a high schooler, that would be lame. My favorite part of the day was staying up late reading novels (which is not lame at all).

But novels were truly the gateway to my current reality. An interest in reading fiction turned into an interest in reading every genre; which, in turn, led to an interest in writing. Unsurprisingly, this was followed by an interest in editing other people’s writing.

I had no clue that when the dominos started falling, I was powerless to stop them. However, I am sure I would not have tried to stop them even if I could. Otherwise, I would not be in this new, very exciting role at The Review today.

So that’s my story – but trust me, it is nothing compared to those told in this publication every day. I am beyond proud of the work that has been produced by students, for students so far in my time with The Review, so I could not be more excited to see where we go from here. Luckily for all of us, it looks like the sky is the limit with Editor-in-Chief Risha Inaganti and her journalistic prowess at the helm. I cannot wait to work alongside her and our staff and serve this community.

Sincerely,

Gaby Nieves, Executive Editor