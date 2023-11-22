Library employees weigh in on resources available for students

BY

While libraries used to consist of books alone, each has grown to contain resources beyond just books, including the university’s own Library, Museums and Press.

From editing software to miniature book collections, there are a variety of resources students probably have yet to explore, said Molly Olney-Zide, the instruction and outreach librarian at the university.

“The Multimedia Design Center is very much unknown to a lot of people.” Olney-Zide said. “It has six studios, where there is some AV editing software. There is also a virtual reality studio, art studio and also a sound recording studio. And they have 75,000 streaming videos.”

Other resources that are not as well known among students include the Writing Center, which is also available through the university’s Library, Museums and Press. Students can get their writing questions answered and access tutoring, according to Olney-Zide.

“The Writing Center is an underutilized resource, and a lot of people don’t know what it is,” Gage Lunn, a senior political science major who is a writing tutor, said.

Some students need to be prompted by professors to utilize the resource while others attend for a participation grade, explained Lunn. He added that the ratio is about even between the two groups of students.

Additionally, the Special Collections & Museums at the university holds a variety of unique resources.

“You can think of both of those departments as having resources that you can’t find anywhere else by and large,” Lori Birrell, the director of the spaces, said. “So these are things like photographs, books, letters, architectural drawings and works of art.”

There are three museums within this department, one of which is the Mineralogical Museum. The other two hold art collections. The Mechanical Hall Gallery, in particular, focuses on African American art through the collection of Paul R. Jones, according to Birrell. The items found in this department date back to 1501, which include some Delaware authors and activists are included in these collections.

“There are books that document the evolution of the printed word as well as artists’ books that document social change and explore social justice issues,” Birrell said. “The breadth and depth is truly remarkable.”

Microforms are one of the more unusual items, which are small versions of original magazines such as British Vogue. Historic newspapers are also accessible, but the material of the paper was not made to last, said Olney-Zide.

“It doesn’t hold up to the test of time; it kind of disintegrates over time,” Olney-Zide said. “So to preserve a lot of it, it was put onto microfilm so that people could go back to it later.”

Another feature Birrel mentioned is the Marnie Fluke miniature book collection, which can be found in the Special Collections and Museums department. This collection shows that information and value come in all different shapes and sizes, said Birrell.

There are other resources that can be found through Morris library that are available to help students.

Other resources at Morris include research services, study spaces, group study rooms and printing and scanning. Research help, which can be accessed through library services such as chat, email services, research consultations and subject-specific classes. Additionally, everyone can check out books, ebooks and videos.

“Everyone has access to certain privileges within the Library, Museums and Press, which is included with tuition,” Olney-Zide said.

Lunn believes that advertising the available resources has been successful through events such as a pop-up on the Green, though he said there is room for improvement.

“I think that more resources could be beneficial,” Lunn said. I’m not 100% sure what those may be, a lot of people don’t even really know what we really have.”