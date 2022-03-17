Like father, like son: Jameer Nelson Jr. takes his basketball career one step at a time

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

After just one year at the University of Delaware, Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson Sr., will have a chance to play on the national stage of the NCAA tournament.

BY

Staff Reporter

Even following the Blue Hens’ victory in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference tournament, as well as being the son of a former NBA all-star, point guard Jameer Nelson Jr. continues to just go with the flow on a “day-by-day” basis.



“I’m ready to go wherever the ball takes me,” Nelson Jr. said.

The son of Jameer Nelson Sr. and Imani Nelson made his presence known early as his time as a high school senior in his hometown of Haverford, Pennsylvania, where he led his high school to an undefeated season and a Class 5A state championship. In addition, Nelson Jr. was awarded second team All-State honors, averaging 15 points per game on the season.

Advancing onto his college basketball career, Nelson Jr. originally set foot in George Washington University in Washington D.C. There, he was the team’s fourth-best scorer, averaging just over 10 points per game, while starting in 28 out of 31 games throughout his freshman year.

During his sophomore year, however, Nelson Jr. saw regression in his playing time.

“I had a pretty good freshman year there, and then sophomore year, they got some transfers,” Nelson Jr. said. “It didn’t go as well for me. I felt like the next step of my career had to take me somewhere else.”

Nelson entered his name in the transfer portal, which led him to the next step of his collegiate career: the University of Delaware.

In his first year as a Blue Hen, Nelson Jr. concluded the 2021-22 regular season as the team’s leading scorer. He averaged 13.7 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, including 37% from beyond the three-point shooting arc. Nelson Jr.’s breakout junior season also earned him second team All-CAA honors.

Success at the collegiate level is no stranger to the Nelson family.

Nelson Sr. was a recipient of the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award during his time at Saint Joseph’s University. Both awards recognized Nelson Sr. as the most outstanding player in men’s college basketball during his senior season.

Nelson Sr. would go on to enjoy a 14-year NBA career, which included an NBA All-Star selection during the 2008-09 season as a member of the Orlando Magic, before retiring in 2018. In 2020, Nelson Sr. was named Assistant General Manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, from the NBA G League.

His son, Nelson Jr., spoke very highly about him and how he has influenced him throughout his life.

“Just as a dad, he’s always supportive and always straight up with me,” Nelson Jr. said. “He’s just himself, he’s a great guy, a great person, a great role model.”

Following the conclusion of the Blue Hens’ CAA tournament win, Nelson Jr. shared a group hug and tears of joy with his mother and father.

In 2004, Jameer Nelson (@jameernelson) led St. Joe’s into the NCAA tournament.



Today, his son, Jameer Nelson Jr., punched his ticket after Delaware won the Colonial Athletic Association Championship 🏆



WHAT. A. MOMENT. 🥺❤️pic.twitter.com/SEAmT1QD6Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2022

This moment trended on social media, with basketball fans around the world witnessing both Nelson Jr. and Sr. bond together in happiness.

Nelson Jr. said his father has always passed down words of inspiration to him.

“He always says if you do it the right way the first time, you don’t have to go back and fix anything,” Nelson Jr. said. “I usually remember that.”

That advice has paid off, as Nelson Jr. and the Blue Hens became the first No. 5 seed to win the CAA Championship. Nelson Jr. said he felt excited to be part of the first Blue Hens team appearing in the NCAA tournament since 2014.

“It makes me feel great,” Nelson Jr. said. “I’m happy for my team. I’m definitely happy for the seniors, they get to go out with a bang.”

Nelson Jr. said that the team is focused on the present right now heading into the tournament, as opposed to thinking about what the future holds for the Blue Hens.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” Nelson Jr. said. “Just trying to work, get better, compete with each other and try to get some wins in the tournament.”

This “day-by-day” basis is the same mentality that Nelson Jr. holds for himself. Nelson Jr. is in no rush to make any future plans, especially with two years left of eligibility for the young rising Blue Hen star.