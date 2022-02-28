Local Black history uncovered through a student and community project

Danielle Beamish/THE REVIEW

The “Talking African American History: a Student and Community project” webinar stressed the importance of sharing and listening to different perspectives.

BY

Senior Reporter

When it comes to preserving Black history, the Black community has turned to traditional storytelling for healing, empowerment and relatability. Roger Horowitz, a history professor at the university, gave a glimpse into his hands-on, semester-long class on Feb. 10, during a Zoom webinar titled “Talking African American History: a Student and Community project.”

For over 30 years, Horowitz’s research has been premised around oral history. In his most recent fall semester class, “Oral History of Blacks and UD,” Horowitz and his students sought to bring Newark’s local Black history to light by interviewing Black university alumni and residents of Newark. The event specifically centered on the project’s focuses on Black Greek life at the university, as well as the recent desecration that occurred at St. John’s African Methodist Church.

Although “Oral History of Blacks at UD” is not officially considered a co-taught course, Denise Hayman, a university alumna, was very well considered a co-professor by Horowitz and students of the class because of her efforts to connect interviewees to students for the project. Hayman was also a sorority sister of Delta Sigma Theta, the first African American sorority to be chartered on campus in 1975. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayman and her pledge class sisters had discussed plans of preserving the history of Delta Sigma Theta. During the webinar, Hayman, who was also an interviewee, explained how this local project evolved.

“In the process of doing this, I had the opportunity to talk to Dr. Horowitz about this interest,” Hayman said. “We went from focusing primarily on documenting the history of Delta Sigma Theta sorority to looking at not only the experiences of our sorority but of all of the Black Greek organizations.”

Jay Reed, a junior history major in Horowitz’s history class, had the opportunity to interview Gai Allen, a university alumna and sister of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in the late 1970s.

One of the many stories Gai Allen shared with Reed was her first day on campus. She initially attended a summer program called “College Try,” which gave minority students an introduction to college life. During the Zoom event, she shared her memories of attending the summer program.

“Students were predominantly African American, a few Vietnamese students, a couple of white students — but for the most part, we were African American,” Gai Allen said.

After a trial of what college life would be like, Gai Allen arrived on campus in the fall for move-in day. Much like the university’s 1743 Welcome Day events, the cafeteria staff prepared a picnic for incoming students on the freshman turf.

“I walked out of Russell Hall and saw a sea of students, but from my vantage point, none of them looked like me,” Gai Allen said. “I did not know so many white people existed almost. It was just shocking.”

However, Gai Allen’s culture shock was short-lived because of the programs that were available to minority students. Specifically, the Minority Center and the Black Student Union provided a sense of belonging through cultural events throughout the semester.

“It gave me a sense of comfort because I could interact with the community I was used to,” Gai Allen said.

Though certain programs provided Gai Allen with a sense of belonging during weekdays, there was still a sharp divide between minority students and the rest of university students during the weekends.

“Even on the weekends, even socially, there was separation,” Gai Allen said. “Most of our sororities and fraternities would have parties. Our parties were pretty much dance parties, where the other students, who were not minority students, their parties — granted I was not part of them, this is mostly what I hear — were maybe drinking parties, I guess.”

Despite the Greek letters they wore, Gai Allen said each sorority and fraternity party encouraged one another. She went on to explain the boundless and timeless friendships she formed through Black Greek life.

Gerald Allen, Gai Allen’s older brother and fraternity brother of Omega Psi Phi at the university, also shared his perspective on the university in the mid-1970s during the webinar.

“It was a community within a community,” Gerald Allen said. “You had the Black community and then you had the University of Delaware community. To this day, I have not been to Deer Park Tavern because it was not part of my particular culture.”

Hayman also emphasized that her sorority was the reason why she stayed in school.

“Sometimes people have negative perceptions of Greek organizations, but one of the things I will say about Delta Sigma Theta — that organization kept me on the campus,” Hayman said. “Our advisors were phenomenal. They were educated Black women. They kept us in line and let us know what we needed exactly to graduate and move into the professional world.”

Not only did Hayman and Horowitz pick interviewees from these Greek organizations; they also turned to the Black community of Newark.

One such interviewee was Marva Smith, the second oldest member of St. John’s African Methodist Church. The church, located on New London Road, had its cemetery desecrated in Nov. 2021. Many of the people that are buried in the cemetery fought in the Civil War. Their headstones were either broken or spray painted or went missing. Smith explained the consequences of the damage done to the burial site.

“It has been ongoing, the things that have been done,” Smith said. “They continuously walk through and use it as a trash can, but this time what they did was terrible. It is going to cost us lots of money to restore the cemetery like it should be.”

Smith and St. John’s African Methodist Church are hopeful for a complete restoration of their cemetery. The church has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the cost of surveillance and repairing the damage.

“There is just a lot that has to get done, but thanks be to God, we know it is going to get done,” Smith said.

From university alumni stories to community stories like Smith’s, Horowitz emphasized that sharing and listening to oral history can reveal new narratives and bigger hope for change in the community.

“Oral history does a couple of things that are just fantastic and so important in understanding our world,” Horowitz said. “Each person has a unique perspective on their lives and the world that is around them. There are many things that happen that you can not really understand unless you talk to the people who experienced them. It changes history itself.”