Local Business Spotlight: Zahra International Food Market

NADYA ELLERHORST

Executive Editor

Filmed and Edited by Nadya Ellerhorst

Even with an entrance-adjacent chalkboard sign advertising the varied global wares for sale inside, a glance at the register of Newark Shopping Center’s Zahra International Food Market can give a prospective customer a feel for the store, its products and its owner.

The register is framed in clear boxes of bright-red saffron, locally-made olive oil soap, a kaleidoscope of different chocolate bars and a rotating jewelry stand. Rows of evil eye decorations, necklaces and bracelets look out from behind the counter. Numerous chairs sit conspicuously by the register for customers-turned-friends. Gifts from younger patrons hang nearby: a plastic lei, a painting of a flower, a small rubber band loom creation.

Zahra International Food Market is not store owner Jacqueline Karam’s brainchild. Originally from Fih El-Koura, Lebanon, where she worked as a French teacher, Karam bought the store from the previous proprietor in 2016 after permanently moving to Newark.

“I used to shop here, and I didn’t want to stay home doing nothing,” Karam said. “That’s why I decide to do something. And my husband told me the lady – the previous owner – wants to sell the business. So I told him, ‘Take it for me.’”

Karam’s husband, Walid, studied civil engineering at the university himself, and for a time, Karam traveled to and from Newark.

“I used to come back and forth, but then it was really difficult for us to live apart,” she explained.

While Karam had 25 years of experience in teaching high school, she came into the new venture with no prior background in business. At the helm as both owner and sole employee, Karam worked seven days a week, although in the present, it has been reduced to six. Karam continues to independently run the store.

“And it’s a small business,” Karam said. “You can’t compete with big service or big businesses. That’s why I’m trying my best to stay in the store.”

Shelves of candies, cookies and other sweets stand towards the front of the store, and canned goods, frozen foods, spices, pickles and olive oil fill the aisles. Among the products, Karam points out za’atar, a seasoning that serves as a popular topping for pita; ayvar, a pepper-based spread; and buckwheat, a common grain in Europe.

Indeed, it was the store’s offerings that made Karam a customer in the first place.

“For me, it was for the bread,” she said.

Open one of the store’s numerous freezers, and there are stacks of fresh breads at the ready.

Karam counts Turkish borek and pistachios, a variety of international cheeses on display in a case towards the back of the store, European and Turkish chocolates, pita bread from numerous Middle Eastern countries and a variety of other delicacies as some of the most popular products sold. Dates are an especially big seller.

The shelves are not limited to the edible, however.

A row of vividly-colored hookahs line the front window and side of the store. The store sells both hookahs and the tobacco and charcoal for it, Karam referring to Ali Baba Middle Eastern Restaurant on Main Street as an example of hookah’s popularity. Perfumes and other beauty and cosmetic products, including Turkish kolonya and olive oil and coconut-based soaps, are also available.

Zahra International Food Market likewise sells items such as home decorations, incense burners, cookware and henna. There’s cezve (a specialized coffee pot), teapots, coffee and tea glasses – and the drinks to accompany them.

“We have herbal tea coming also from Europe, and Middle East and Turkey, and we have a lot of coffee – different kind of coffee, because our coffee is completely different,” Karam explained. “We make it in a coffee pot – small coffee pot – and we keep the ground inside. It’s really strong coffee.”

Karam has taken to displaying small handwritten notes describing associated health benefits near her teas, from rosehip to galangal. She gestured to one with a grin.

“The nettle tea is really known in Europe,” she said. “They use it even for their hair.”

According to Karam, all products sold in the store come from abroad. While the original owner sold products from Turkey, Karam presently buys from six suppliers: three from Turkey, two from the Middle East and one from Europe.

Karam explained that, in continuation from the previous owner, the store sells halal products for Muslim customers. The store also sells hijabs, prayer rugs and Qurans.

She explained that products sold align with certain cultural customs. According to Karam, the store’s chocolate, nuts, tea and coffee are frequently served to guests in Middle Eastern homes, and she pointed out trays for sale for the purpose of holding such treats.

Karam’s future hopes for Zahra International Food Market include a personal aspiration for its owner/employee.

“I hope it will be more known,” Karam said with a smile. “More business so I can afford to put somebody in here and help me, so I have my life at home, and at the same time I will not be doing nothing.”

Karam’s clientele is diverse, and the equally multifarious products she sells serve a purpose.

“This community – they miss their country,” she explained. “So you have to have some items that they remind them of their food, of their culture. That’s why we have it.”