Local Theater Review: Avenue Q

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Website Manager

Middletown’s Everett Theatre’s 2023 season of shows kicked off with 2004’s Best Musical Tony Winner, “Avenue Q,” on Feb. 10. While the theater lacked the budget of Broadway’s original production of the show, the Everett Theatre’s efforts to mimic the sets, props and feel of the show was impressive.

“Avenue Q” is an adult-oriented play parodying the children’s show “Sesame Street,” featuring both real people and puppets similar to those used on “Sesame Street” as the leading characters. The show won three Tony Awards in 2004 and is still playing off Broadway and in touring productions to this day. The performance requires high-quality sets and props in order to play out like a true Tony-awarded performance, so I was unsure if a local theater would have the necessary budget.

However, when the curtains went up, my assumptions were proven wrong. The quality of the show’s puppets were top-notch. They very closely resembled the ones used in the original Broadway production and featured the perfect “Muppets”-esque aesthetic.

In addition to the puppets, the set was also visually striking and was exceedingly creative while still paying homage to the original Broadway set. The set resembled a worn-down “Sesame Street,” as the whole show fits the vibe of a children’s show that’s seen better days.

The acting was also very impressive. The actors didn’t take themselves too seriously and they were able to convey the quirkiness and self-deprecation that the roles require, such as the moments featured in the opening song, “What Do You Do With a B.A. In English?” The song features the main character Princeton questioning his “useless degree.” The actors were also able to balance the dramatic and comedic elements of the show.

“Avenue Q” requires more than half of the main cast to operate puppets, which I’m sure is not an easy feat. If I had not read the playbill which said otherwise, I would have believed that each and every one of the main actors had been doing puppetry for their whole lives due to their sheer proficiency and ability to act and convey emotion via puppets.

The actress playing the lead female role of Kate Monster stole the show for me with her vocals. Her rendition of the Act 1 closer, “Fine, Fine Line,” was one of my favorite moments of the entire show.

The one thing about the show that was a bit off-putting was the price. The flat rate for the show, regardless of where you chose to sit, was $22. It wasn’t outrageously priced, but it seemed excessive for an amateur production in which you weren’t even guaranteed a good seat (seats were first come, first served depending on when you arrived at the theater). While I do see that the ticket costs help pay for the high production costs of the show, I found myself a bit shocked when I first saw the price. After the show however, I do feel that the cost was worth it.

Despite my initial hesitations, I will urge you to not discount the Everett Theater. Their production of “Avenue Q” showcased amazing sets, props and actors.

While “Avenue Q” has since closed, the Everett features a new show each month, with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Bring It On” as March’s production.