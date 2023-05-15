Mae Jemison to be 2023 commencement speaker

BY MACAYLA COOK

Staff Reporter

With blue-robed photoshoots occurring all around campus and soon-to-be graduates polishing off the final assignments of their college careers, the end of the semester is rapidly approaching at the university. As graduation nears, President Dennis Assanis has revealed the identity of the highly-anticipated commencement speaker. On May 2, it was announced that Mae C. Jemison would speak at the ceremony on May 27.

Not only was Jemison the first woman of color in space, serving as a NASA astronaut for six years, but she also currently leads 100 Year Starship, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to ensuring that capabilities for human space travel beyond the Milky Way to another star will exist within the next 100 years.

In her career so far, she has hosted National Geographic’s “One Strange Rock,” been inducted into numerous halls of fame, written a book, appeared in the “Star Trek” television show (the first real astronaut to do so) and been made into a Minifigure in the LEGO Women of NASA kit.

Many students expressed excitement about Jemison’s upcoming appearance.

“I think it’s really cool,” Lily Snouffer, a freshman biology major, said. “To me, she’s kind of a celebrity. I think it’s impressive and I’m really looking forward to hearing what she has to say.”

A lot of students also said that they anticipate Jemison’s speech will be inspiring.

“I would say the vast majority of people would approve and appreciate her presence,” Brayden Rochester, a freshman environmental engineering major, said. “I mean, we always think of astronauts, you know? They’re super cool, they’re smart and things like that.”

Some students also said that they found Jemison to be a good choice considering the university’s continued verbal commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The university has not had a person of color speak at commencement ceremonies since Bryan Stevenson spoke in 2016. It has been even longer since a woman was given such an opportunity, with the last female commencement speaker being Liz Ann Sonders back in January 2014.

“I think she’s definitely a good option to talk to graduating students about success, especially if they’re students from a marginalized community,” Snouffer said.

Jemison herself is a graduate of Stanford University School of Engineering, not the university, making her the first non-alumnus commencement speaker since Jack Markell in 2017. However, this does not appear to be putting a damper on students’ spirits, and students’ excitement appears to be shared by the university as well.

“[Jemison’s] accomplished career has been one of commitment and impact, as a scientist, as a physician, as an engineer and as an educator,” President Assanis said in a UDaily article. “She is an exemplar of someone dedicated to exploring endless possibilities and infinite frontiers — always finding meaningful ways to make a difference in the world.”

Overall, students seem to be in agreement that Jemison’s presence on campus is an exciting occasion in and of itself.

“I wish I could say something profound or interesting to reinforce that,” said Rochester. “But I just think it’s really cool.”