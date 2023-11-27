Main Street record shopping

BY ALEX LAVINSON

Staff Writer

I started record shopping at some point during the pandemic. All of the time I spent alone allowed me to expand my listening habits and develop new interests, one of them collecting vinyl records.

Since then, I’ve accumulated a rather sizable inventory consisting of a variety of genres and sounds. From The Strokes’ “Is This It” to Sufjan Stevens’ “Illinois” and “Carrie and Lowell” to, of course, the “La La Land” soundtrack (the cinephile in me always prevails), I now have enough records to satisfy myself for eternity. That doesn’t mean I have any plan of stopping.

In the age of digital streaming, not enough people are aware of the solace that can be found in record shops. So, I recently visited all three of Main Street’s record stores, purchasing one album from each. Let this article act as a guide to the venues, as people should be more inclined to check them out.

1. International Groove Records

International Groove Records sits comfortably in a small plaza to the right of the Newark Shopping Center. Tucked away from Main Street’s busy lanes and lively sidewalks, it harnesses a calming atmosphere that feels entirely separate from Newark.

Upon entering the store, I was overcome by how spacious it was. Not only is it expertly organized and easy to navigate, but it also offers other merchandise such as record players, speakers and apparel.

However, as far as the store’s record selection goes, it is rather small. Consisting of mostly niche genres — from reggae, to trip hop, to vaporwave — the store offers a unique sort of taste that doesn’t fully align with my own. But eventually, I found something up my alley.

I was drawn to an alternative section that harbored multiple familiar acts. Of them, a hoard of Radiohead albums caught my attention most fervently. I already have Radiohead’s widely regarded masterpiece “OK Computer” (1997) in my collection, but I was still without “Kid A” (2000) and “In Rainbows” (2007), two of their works that are just as singular and timeless.

In the end, I settled on “Kid A,” an album famous for its unique sound and unforeseen conception. I left the store beyond content.

2. Rainbow Records

Snuggled up in a small outlet to the left of the Newark Shopping Center, Rainbow Records’ presence is hardly announced from a distance. However, upon entrance, the store’s cozy atmosphere and stunning collection of merchandise speaks for itself.

The store, although tiny on the outside, offers two boisterous rooms of items which include records, shirts, posters and more. As for the music itself, it too varies across many styles and genres, from metal and hip-hop to classic rock and jazz.

I spent most of my time in the indie section, which presents itself as a long display down the entire left wall of the store’s initial room. Of the albums I crossed, there were quite a few I was interested in. But, as someone who squirms at the idea of spending money, I eventually settled on buying one.

I decided to go with “Stranger in the Alps” (2017), Phoebe Bridgers’ debut project. It’s a gorgeously minimalistic alternative folk record, with some of Bridgers’ most personal and profound lyricism to date. While I already own her only other solo album, “Punisher” (2020), “Stranger in the Alps” actually stands as my ever so slightly favorite of the two. I couldn’t pass up on buying it.

3. Wonderland

Certainly the most visible store on Main Street, Wonderland sits just past the train tracks that divide Main Street and New London Road. It’s a single building with a white top and decorated front. Unlike Rainbow Records, it appears larger on the outside, but that’s mostly due to its second floor, which isn’t actually a part of the shop.

Wonderland truly lives up to its name between its wondrous assortment and one-of-a-kind eccentricity. The inside of Wonderland is cluttered with record displays and interesting decor. It gives off a messy punk-rock aesthetic that culminates with the store’s massive selection of used records. I dug it, but I also felt overwhelmed by the amount of options situated towards the back corner of the store. Luckily, I was able to find what I was looking for early on.

The second I saw Björk’s sensual electronic art-pop opus, “Vespertine” (2001), I knew I had to get it. It’s one of my all-time favorite albums, and I’ve been searching for it since my collection originally commenced.

—

In the process of having a great time scouring Main Street’s record stores, I was also able to add three of my favorite albums to my collection. Among these shops, I can’t even choose a favorite, as all three stores are worth checking out for their distinct vibes and broad array of products.

If you love music and were previously unaware of these stores, I highly recommend taking some time to browse their fluorescent shelves. After all, in the age of digital streaming, there’s no better way to support your favorite artists.