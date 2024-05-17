Maintaining friendships post-graduation

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Graduation can be an exciting but scary time. If you or your friends are graduating, you might be worrying about what your friendships will look like after parting ways. How will you stay close emotionally if you’re far apart physically?

College friendships are unique. You’ve spent the entirety of your friendships being right around the corner from each other, or at least relatively close. When you graduate, that all changes. The most foreign adjustment is with the friends that you live with in college. These people, who used to be a few steps (or even a shout) away, may be moving to different states.

Yes, that is a scary concept. The good news, however, is that if your friendships are meant to last, distance won’t change that.

So, while it may seem difficult to acclimate to an entirely new dynamic with your friends, it is possible (and worth it). We’re fortunate to live in a time where we have countless digital platforms for staying connected with others. It’s time to use these platforms for all they’re worth.

As someone who had two close friends who graduated last year, I can assure you that maintaining these friendships is possible – but your phone will become your best friend (sorry). One of these friends was my roommate for a year. During this time, we became thick as thieves. We shared a wall and spent hours talking in the living room every day. When we weren’t together, we were texting.

We were truly inseparable. But then, we were separated.

I sobbed an ungodly amount of tears when she moved out. I was heartbroken. It was terrifying to think about how our friendship would never be the same, how we’d never live together again. It’s been almost a year since she moved back home and I can proudly say that our friendship is just as strong as it was before.

While I no longer know as much about her day-to-day life, I’ve learned that sharing these details isn’t what makes our friendship so special. It’s the fact that we can share anything and everything with each other and care about each other unconditionally. When one of us needs the other, we are there for each other – and distance didn’t change that. Plus, we text each other nearly every day, so that helps.

My other friend isn’t a big texter, but she only lives 45 minutes away, so we make up for infrequent communication with relatively frequent visits. We tend to randomly check in with each other and make plans.

When we hang out, it doesn’t feel any different than it did before she graduated. We still love each other and are just as similar, so why should our dynamic change? Having less time together doesn’t change the fact that we’re continuations of each other and always know how to make each other laugh.

Since I’ve navigated two long-distance friendships this past year, I’ve gathered some tips for maintaining your friendships post-graduation:

1. Text your friends regularly. Tell them the silly little things that happen to you. Share when something big happens. Tell them when you’re thinking of them and miss them. If you’re a bad texter, put several of your friends in a group chat. The odds are that someone will keep the conversation alive, so you’ll have fewer individual conversations to maintain.

2. FaceTime your friends when you want to hear their voices and see their faces. While nothing beats an in-person conversation, FaceTime is pretty swell. If you’re not a fan yet, I can almost guarantee it’ll grow on you. You can show your pets off to your friends, give them a house tour or just sit and chat. It’s quite versatile!

3. Make plans to visit your friends when your schedule and budget permit it. Even better, plan a group trip! For the friends that you can’t see frequently, make up for the quantity with quality. Go all out with your reunions and make memories that’ll stay fresh until the next time you can see each other.

4. Maintain contact on multiple platforms. Open a direct message chat on Instagram, TikTok, you name it. Send them posts you enjoy. They’ll appreciate that you thought of them, and you can share a long-distance laugh. When you’re not up to communicating with words, you can just send them posts. Sometimes it can be exhausting to maintain digital conversation, so this is an easy way to keep the line open during these times.

5. Make sure your friends always know how much you care about them. Words of affirmation are crucial, as it can be easy to overthink friendships from a distance.

At the end of the day, if you and your friend both care about your friendship, you can make it last. So, while maintaining friendships after graduation may not be easy, you can do it. The friends that you make in college are friends that’ll last a lifetime, no matter how far apart you are. Distance is just a social construct, right?