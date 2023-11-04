Make it pop: University hosts first intramural bubble soccer tournament

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Executive Editor

Inclement weather was not enough to burst Campus Recreation and the UD Programming Board’s bubbles.

On Sept. 24, the Lil Bob became the site for the university’s inaugural Intramural 4v4 Bubble Soccer Tournament, co-hosted by the two university organizations.

“I like to play soccer, and I think, you know, a fun twist to it would be playing with the balls, right?” the UD Programming Board’s Director of Finance and junior Christopher Soelaiman said.

He gestured to students shimmying out of their semi-transparent bubbles on court in the midst of matches. “People are, like, bumping around, falling and jumping … so that’s why I thought having something like this would be something that’s different and new,” Soelaiman said.

Students were enthusiastic to take advantage of the pop-up opportunity. While the event was moved from Frazer Fields to the Lil Bob due to rain, a total of 44 four-person teams competed in men’s, women’s and co-rec leagues.

“My friend texted me, he said, ‘Bubble soccer?’” Zach Chafetz, sophomore finance and economics major, said. “I said, ‘When and where?’ And here we are.”

On the basketball courts of the Lil Bob, games occurred side-by-side, soccer balls (and bubbles) frequently spilling onto the sidelines or into the adjacent match. Players collided, slid and rolled — and still managed to score goals.

“You see nothing,” Kotone Pax, a second year doctoral student in physical therapy, said. “Like two feet in front of you – you can’t see.”

During lapses in play, players could be seen tilting their bubbles aslant to communicate with their teammates or catch a bit of air. Team names, often pun-laden, included Bubble Bass, Team Airheads and The Heavy Hitters.

Each team competed in two 10-minute games. Many participants reported having previous soccer experience – sans the bubble – and, ahead of the matches, teams could be seen practicing kicks and goals.

“I played soccer in high school, so I feel like some of the skills might come back,” AJ Parks, a senior communications major, said. “But there’s definitely a pretty big twist.”

One participant had secondhand experience of bubble soccer from high school.

“I was a spectator,” James Krienen, a junior computer science major, said. “They never chose me, I wasn’t that good. But here I’m gonna change that. I’m gonna prove them all wrong.”

Assistant Director of Intramural Sports Mirza Javed explained that the event had a twofold purpose: to provide students with a fun, unique opportunity and inform them of intramural offerings, specifically in having them register on IMLeagues. Javed noted that, unlike other intramural sports, which are fee-based, the tournament was free to participate in.

“This one, it’s a little bit easier for students to get them in Campus Rec, kinda show them how we run intramurals,” Javed said. “Cause we ran this tournament exactly how we run our other sports. The only difference is that it was free, and it’s a brand new event that we’re doing.”

Javed explained that he attended the University of New Haven as an undergraduate, where a similar event was held. While he never slipped on the bubble himself, Javed did assist in running the event, motivating him to participate in bringing the idea to life on campus. Javed likewise expressed intentions for the first-time event to become an annual occurrence.

Ahead of gametime, some expressed concern regarding the mechanics of the sport itself.

“I’m a little nervous,” Jax Myers, a senior elementary education major, said. “I’m not sure, cause I think our arms are, like, strapped in, so I’m not really sure how to get up once we fall.”

Before the tournament began, Javed laid out the ground rules for the game. Students signed their waivers on the nearby inflated bubbles.

“It’s bubble soccer, and people are usually, like, aggressive,” Jenell Sistler, a sophomore communications major and member of the UD Programming Board who volunteered for the event, said. “So if anything happens we just want to make sure they’re aware of any dangers.”

“It gets a little bit rough out there, but the balls do protect students well, so I just hope that everyone has a new experience and has a lot of fun,” Soelaiman said.

In the end, the Mightier Marshmallows and the Ball Busters were the women’s and men’s league champions, respectively. A quartet of master’s students, the Bubble Buds, were the champs for the co-rec league. Post-tournament, Yashwanth Tekumudi, Ashish Reddy, Nihaal Chowdary Surpani and Vamsi Kiran Dimmiti, proudly held up YoUDee-emblazoned “Intramural Champion” t-shirts for photos in front of the clusters of vacant bubbles. They, like many other competitors, had never played bubble soccer prior, and they emphasized that gameplay is a “team effort.”

Even so, they conceded their victory was not realized in the most comfortable of conditions, with Surpani describing the bubble as “pretty tight and hot.” Yet when it came to gametime impacts, the team had a different stance.

“It’s kind of fun, actually,” Tekumudi said. “We thought it would be a discomfort, but no, it’s fun.”