Man arrested for allegedly recording women inside Willard Hall bathroom

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief

MACAYLA COOK

Staff Reporter

UDPD arrested a 24-year-old man earlier this month for allegedly recording videos inside a Willard Hall women’s bathroom.

Isaiah Anderson, who is unaffiliated with the university, is being charged with violation of privacy and third-degree burglary, a felony count.

Court records show that Anderson is accused of secretly recording inside a first-floor women’s stall and posting videos online. Authorities said the videos were recorded last summer, likely in June or July.

UDPD said the recordings did not expose or identify the victims. Anderson was given a no-contact order and banned from university property.

According to the arrest warrant, Anderson himself may have played a critical role in aiding UDPD in completing the investigation and arrest.

The email that first informed the university’s Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI) about the videos came from the same email address that was linked to the online profile where the videos were uploaded. The arrest warrant states that the email address is also linked to Anderson’s Google profile.

UDPD Police Chief Patrick Ogden told The Review that the first email was the impetus behind the investigation opening.

“I mean, this male or female is even going into university bathrooms and recording underneath the women’s stall,” a second email to the OEI read, which is alleged to have also been written by Anderson.

Court records said that videos were uploaded to a pornographic website and “appeared to be recorded in the area of the Deer Park Tavern” and Willard Hall. This information stemmed from the initial email to the OEI.

Ogden confirmed that for at least one of the incidents, Anderson was physically in the bathroom with his cell phone camera.

The videos were taken down in December and the profile was deleted. UDPD arrested Anderson Feb. 8. Anderson posted bond on Feb. 12.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation that occurred, but it’s a good reminder for everyone to be vigilant and look around,” Ogden said when asked what he would say to female students dealing with privacy concerns. “If you see something that looks unusual, either back out of the situation or say something.”