Man arrested outside George Read Hall for allegedly threatening a victim with a knife

RISHA INAGANTI

Managing News Editor

MACAYLA COOK

Staff Reporter

UDPD arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Romano just after 5 a.m. Sunday for allegedly threatening a victim with a knife during a verbal altercation.

The victim claimed that he and Romano were arguing when the incident took place, according to court documents. Neither Romano nor the victim are affiliated with the university.

Court documents state that the victim, Romano, a friend of Romano’s and two unidentified women were inside a dorm room in George Read Hall North when one of the women stated that she felt uncomfortable around Romano’s friend. The victim then tried to escort Romano out of the building, leading to the fight.

The victim alleged that during the altercation, Romano brandished a curved, bladed knife. However, Romano told UDPD that he merely threatened the victim with the knife’s case, saying that the knife itself was in a nearby car.

Upon Romano’s threat, UDaily reported that the victim ran into George Read Hall and locked the door behind him. Romano attempted to make chase but was unsuccessful. At this time, the victim called 911.

Once police arrived, they found Romano in a nearby black Mercedes-Benz. A knife matching the victim’s description was located on the passenger-side floorboard. Romano was taken into custody without incident.

Romano is being charged with two felonies, aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He has been banned from university property and has been issued a no-contact order for both the victim and the university.

Romano was arraigned on a $21,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for March 12.