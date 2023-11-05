Man charged with strangulation of university student behind Sypherd Hall

BY KONNER METZ

Editor-In-Chief

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 29 after allegedly assaulting and choking a university student, according to UDPD.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. that Sunday night in the fire lane behind Sypherd Hall, police said. Nasir Mohammed, who is from Wilmington, was with his romantic partner when witnesses saw him hit her and put his hands around her neck, according to court records obtained by The Review.

One witness “stated he observed Mohammed standing behind the female victim with his arms wrapped around her neck” and that Mohammed’s “arm placement [was] a guillotine choke or a rear naked choke,” per the arrest warrant.

Once bystanders reported the incident, police arrived at the scene and arrested Mohammed following a quick foot chase.

The victim, who is an undergraduate at the university, told police afterwards that “she had a verbal altercation with Mohammed but there was no physical fighting,” according to the warrant. She said Mohammed was “just hugging her.”



Mohammed said in an interview with UDPD that he never struck the victim, but that “she did strike him” and spit on him. He told police he put his arms around her to prevent her from spitting on him again.

Court records show that police observed scratches on Mohammed’s forehead and nose and swelling on his eye. Police also noted a mark on the victim’s neck.

A witness account told police that both Mohammed and the woman were fighting one another. Surveillance cameras confirmed this, as court records state the two were “physically assaulting each other with their hands, arms, and feet.”

A magistrate judge in the New Castle County court system approved charges of strangulation, offensive touching, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and breach of conditions of bond against Mohammed.

Mohammed was issued a no-contact order with the woman and banned from university campus and property.

It is not the first time Mohammed has been directed to stay away from the university student.

He was arrested this September and charged with strangulation and offensive touching of the same woman, along with theft under $1,500, court records show. That case was transferred to the Superior Court and is still active.

In September, Mohammed was issued a no-contact order with the woman. In August, he was banned from the university after a previous arrest. The Oct. 29 incident marks his fourth time being arrested this calendar year.

Mohammed posted $6,800 bond for his charges associated with the Oct. 29 arrest. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Why was there no UD Alert?



While Mohammed’s September charges of strangulation and offensive touching stemmed from an off-campus incident in Newark, the Oct. 29 arrest happened across the street from Trabant Student Center and in the fire lane behind Sypherd Hall

The university community did not receive a UD Alert about the incident, though UDaily did release an update. In the past, “relationship violence” incidents have often been sent out as alerts to students and other university members.

A university spokesperson told The Review that UD Alerts follow the standards of the Clery Act, a law that outlines how colleges and universities should make campus crime statistics available and when to send emergency notifications.

“A timely warning notice, or UD Alert, will be distributed for all Clery crimes that occur on or within UD’s Clery geography when there is a potential serious or continuing threat to students, faculty, and staff,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to The Review. “A UD Alert is not sent if the potential threat is quickly mitigated, or if the threat is an isolated incident that does not pose a potential serious or continuing threat to our campus community, such as the one at Sypherd Hall.”