March horoscopes

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Reporter

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Aries:

Tell your crush you like them. Like, right now. Even if they’re giving you no signs that they like you. Even if they’re in a relationship. Just tell them, they’re obsessed with you! The only reason they aren’t texting you back is because they’re busy wracking up their brain for the perfect response.

2024 is the year of the lore, and if you’re not trying to advance the plot, what are you doing?

I know you’re also talking to a dozen people on Tinder right now, so go ahead and ask them all out, too. You’ve only exchanged two messages? Don’t worry – people are totally into bold behavior nowadays. You definitely won’t scare them away or anything, trust me (I’m single).

Leo:

Although you’re known for your loyalty and big heart, you must remember that it’s okay to be apathetic. I know you still love your ex, because you’re a very loyal fan, even when it’s to everyone’s detriment. But you need to let go. Stop texting them. You can’t love everyone. I mean, you can, but isn’t that a bit of a liability? Go and focus on yourself this year!

Some say you’re the more stable of the signs, but I see through your facade. I bet it’s exhausting to pretend you’re always level-headed. Let yourself go a little wild; you deserve it.

Scorpio:

Stop obsessing over people that aren’t giving you what you deserve. You know you’re a hot commodity, and no one can keep others on their toes like you. You’re the best kind of unhinged, because you do it with charm.

Anyone would be lucky to have such an enigma in their life. Don’t accept anything less than the world. Also, don’t tone yourself down for anyone. If they won’t let you do it for the bit, tell them they’re just not it. You’re an independent icon with no reason to settle!

People will get on your nerves this month, but when do they not? You’ll probably bump heads with some other Scorpios, so stay clear of them. Focus on you and try to stay unbothered.

Gemini:

People love to call you two-faced, so why not really lean into that this month? You don’t feel like going to your 8 a.m.? Fine. Don’t! Then, you can show up to all your professor’s office hours and pretend that you care about their class. They’ll be so entranced by your unpredictability that they’ll give you a free A! #NeverLetThemKnowYourNextMove.

The same goes for your love life! That one person in your class who doesn’t know you exist but whose baby pictures you already found on Facebook? DM them saying you love them and want to marry them, then sit as far away from them as possible in class the next day! Some call it toxic – we call it coquettish and mysterious. They’ll have no choice but to shop for wedding rings with you!

Taurus:

You’re known for being committed. Good for you! Why don’t you really lean into that this month? Are you just starting to talk to someone or just recently entered a relationship? Show that person you’re really committed to them by love bombing. Haven’t you heard that it’s the hot new thing? Send them daily love letters and gifts. You won’t scare them away, I promise.

Did you just get out of a relationship? That’s not very Taurus of you. Go get into another one, you committed goose! Do what you do best and leech onto your loved ones!

Capricorn:

Capricorns, you always have a plan. That’s what people love about you! But what if, for this month, you stopped planning anything? That date you were gonna go on: Wouldn’t the person you love be planning it if they really wanted you? That graduate program you plan on applying to in the fall: Shouldn’t they just know to have a spot ready and open for you? This is the month of less controlling and more manifesting!

Aquarius:

You’re known for being a giver. Good for you, my friend! Since you’re so much about giving, go ahead and give everyone the gift of laughter this month. Loosen up! You’re so focused on being kind that you never crack any jokes. It’s okay to be a little mean, but boring? Unacceptable.

Start making fun of your friends for the quirky things that they do and just hope you don’t point out their greatest insecurities. The friend that you’re making fun of may not be laughing, but everyone else will be. You may make enemies, but you’ll also gain fans, and that’s arguably more important.

Pisces: With your sign being two fish, some say that you are constantly trying to balance your feelings with reality. Why compromise, though? This March, let the feelings consume you completely! Reality is totally overrated. If you think someone has a crush on you, they do! If you think you only bombed that exam because your professor hates you, they do! Imagine how powerful you could be if you were just one big fish instead of two smaller ones. Just saying!

Sagittarius:

Everyone knows you as the fun, flirty sign – a social butterfly, if you will. So, why not spread your wings? Next time you open a dating app, swipe right on everyone! Next time you’re out on Main Street with friends, approach everyone you notice and ask them out! Remember, Sagittarius, you only need to get right once! Get out of that cocoon and dazzle all of Newark with your irrepressible charm.

Cancer:

Your friends and family are being closed off. Those pesky little rascals! End the funny business and tell them you know exactly what they’re feeling. You’re an empath, after all, so you know better than them what’s going on in their head. If they tell you that you’re reading them wrong, don’t listen to them. Listen to your intuition, not haters.



You know that one friend who concerns you a bit too much? That one friend that probably should be in therapy? Tell them that’s precisely where they belong. They’ll thank you for enlightening them and being their number one supporter. Honestly, just send them a therapist’s email out of the blue. They’ll love knowing that you’ve been thinking about them!

Virgo:

You love to analyze, think and critique. So, why not apply that to your love life? That one class crush you had last semester? What if they’re thinking about you? What if they want you to reach out really, really badly but are too afraid to make the first move? That one ex who got away? What if they’re secretly still in love with you? This March, use your capacity to get in your head and think of all the possibilities that probably aren’t true! Besides, sometimes fantasy is better than reality.



Libra:

All of the other signs know how artsy and creative you are. So why, as the free spirit that you are, are you trapped in the smelly rooms of Purnell Hall learning about business? This March is about harnessing your artistry, which means it’s time to switch majors! Were you graduating this semester? Too bad! Now, you’ll spend more time in the lovely town of Newark, getting a degree that will pay less over your lifetime than it costs you to obtain. Don’t let anyone stomp on your dreams this month, Libra.