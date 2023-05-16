Marijuana legalization leads to positive student reaction

BY TABITHA REEVES

Co-Managing News Editor

Just three days after 4/20 – a day when marijuana consumption is widely celebrated – the legal battle over marijuana possession came to a close in the state of Delaware. Delawareans over the age of 21 will now be able to purchase and use cannabis recreationally, which is a development many university students were happy to hear.

Perkins Student Center erupted when the news hit, with one student standing up and loudly announcing that “weed was legal.” Fellow students applauded and cheered in response, one even with tears in his eyes.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” sophomore insect ecology and conservation major Solomon Hendrix said. “I was thinking that it would be a very long time until this happened.”

In a written statement, Delaware Governor John Carney stated that he would allow legalization bills to become law without his signature. This came as a surprise to many, given his record of vetoing previous attempts, along with his blatant opposition to increasing cannabis accessibility.

“I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed,” Carney wrote. “I came to this decision because I believe we’ve spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It’s time to move on.”

On May 1, one week after the legalization, Dean of Students Adam Cantley sent an email to the student body titled “What you need to know about the state’s legalization of marijuana.” The email primarily served as a reminder to students that the university is drug-free regardless of state laws, and that students are expected to abide by the Code of Conduct’s drug policy.

Regardless of university policy, some students believe that marijuana has various benefits and that most of the harms publicized are due to incorrect stigmas about users.

“If you’re following it from a scientific standpoint and not a purely political one, you’ll realize that marijuana has positive effects in many different sectors,” Hendrix said.

In recent years, research has shown that consumption of cannabidiol, one of the two biggest components of cannabis and commonly referred to as CBD, can have health benefits, especially for those who suffer from anxiety disorders, chronic pain and high blood pressure, among other ailments. Despite medicinal advantages, there are still some proven negative impacts in areas such as brain health and athletic performance.

Some of the most common stigmas link marijuana use to persons who are lazy, dangerous or uneducated. These perceptions are often more prevalent in locations that practice more strict cannabis laws. Ava Buckalew, a junior psychology major at the university, reflected on these stigmas associated with those who partake in the drug recreationally.

“The legalization of [marijuana] is going to break down those stigmas, and also open up a lot of more resources for people who literally have no other option for any other medicine to help their illness except for marijuana,” Buckalew said. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Buckalew also pointed out that alcohol, another addictive substance with long-term health risks, is legal for those over the age of 21.

While junior psychology major Matt Kornick agreed with Hendrix and Buckalew about various positive aspects of legalizing cannabis consumption, he pointed out three scenarios to avoid: using marijuana from a very young age, overusing to the point of addiction and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Based on international examples, Kornick believes that decriminalization and legalization legislation decrease the chances of those scenarios actually occurring.

“When you look at places like Portugal and the Netherlands that did decriminalize it, I think they saw usages or overdoses actually went down,” Kornick recalled from one of his psychology classes. “So I’m a big supporter of decriminalizing softer drugs.”

The majority of current university undergraduates are part of the generation responsible for normalizing the recreational use of marijuana, with studies showing record usage highs amongst Generation Z and young millennials.

According to the Monitoring the Future study by the University of Michigan, almost 43% of the 19 to 30-year-olds surveyed had partaken in cannabis in 2022, with more than one in 10 being “daily” users.

“At the end of the day, there’s more pros than cons to the situation, but it is all about moderation,” Buckalew said.